Robert Duvall Movies: Revisiting Every Oscar-Nominated Role in His Celebrated Career

With a career spanning seven decades, Robert Duvall took his final bow on February 15, 2026, as one of the greatest actors in American cinema. A star forged in the Golden Age of Hollywood, Duvall had 145 acting credits and several behind-the-camera roles. He studied drama at Principia College before mastering his craft at the Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York. Duval made his professional acting debut in 1952, gradually developing his craft with stage and television credits.
Robert Duval achieved his initial breakthrough in the 1962 film To Kill a Mockingbird. He went on to deliver iconic performances in The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Tender Mercies. For his role in the latter, Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor. Over the years, Duvall gained recognition for his ability to embody complex characters with depth and authenticity, a symbol of excellence that earned him numerous honors, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, four Golden Globe Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Satellite Award. We explore Duvall’s movie roles that earned Academy Award nominations.
1. Mac Sledge – Tender Mercies (1983)
Duvall won his first and only Academy Award in the category of Best Actor for his portrayal of Mac Sledge, an alcoholic former country music star in Bruce Beresford‘s Tender Mercies. The movie follows Mac’s efforts to get a fresh start after losing his once accomplished life, first marriage, and his relationship with his daughter to alcoholism. His journey to recovery is aided by his relationship with a young widow and his son, but the woes of the past keep haunting him.
Playing a country singer was a dream come true for Duvall, and beyond starring in the role, he contributed ideas to enrich his character. He also went out of his way to drive around Texas with a tape recorder, speaking to residents to learn their accent and attitude. He occasionally performed with a local country band while filming the movie. Needless to say, Duvall’s efforts paid off as he rendered a brilliant and critically acclaimed interpretation of the role, worthy of the coveted Best Actor Oscar Award.
2. Tom Hagen – The Godfather (1972)
One of the greatest films in cinematic history, The Godfather features an ensemble cast, including Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone, Al Pacino as Michael Corleone, James Caan as Sonny Corleone, and Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen. He played a crucial role in the Corleone crime family as their consigliere, lawyer, and close ally. From the get-go, director Francis Ford Coppola, who co-wrote the screenplay, saw Duvall as a perfect fit for the role, and he was right. The role marked Duvall’s first major critical success, earning him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1973. He reprised the role in the second entry in the Godfather trilogy, The Godfather Part II (1974), but declined to star in the third installment due to salary disparities.
3. Lieutenant Colonel William “Bill” Kilgore – Apocalypse Now (1979)
Robert Duvall reunited with The Godfather co-star, Brando, and director Coppola in this psychological epic war film about Captain Willard’s (Martin Sheen) river journey from South Vietnam to Cambodia to assassinate the rogue Colonel Kurtz (Brando). Duvall portrayed the tough Lieutenant Colonel William “Bill” Kilgore. His line, “I love the smell of napalm in the morning,” in Apocalypse Now, is considered one of the most iconic movie lines in pop culture.
Duvall’s character in Apocalypse Now is as complex as he is tough and unflinching. The character was created with traits from real-life iconic officers, including George Patton IV and David Hackworth. Duvall also interacted with military personnel to help understand his character. Although he didn’t win his Academy Award nomination for Apocalypse Now, Duvall won other awards, including the BAFTA and Golden Globe awards for Best Supporting Actor.
4. Lieutenant Colonel Wilbur “Bull” P. Meechum – The Great Santini (1979)
Based on the 1976 eponymous novel by Pat Conroy, The Great Santini is inspired by the author’s father, Colonel Donald Conroy, a Marine aviator. Here, Duvall portrayed another tough character, but this time, his family also feels the heat. Duvall masterfully balanced the character’s rigid discipline and sudden flashes of rage while subtly exposing his insecurity and vulnerability, which make him human. He bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of the hard-boiled Marine.
5. The Apostle E.F. – The Apostle (1997)
Fans saw Robert Duvall in a different light in this independent Southern Gothic film, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. The Apostle features Duvall as Euliss “Sonny” Dewey, an evangelical preacher trying to start a new life after killing his ex-wife’s lover in a fit of rage. Now baptized as The Apostle E.F., booming with energy and charisma, his fresh start seems perfect until demons from the past come calling. Duvall embodied the character’s charisma, ego, and desperation so well that it got him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in 1998.
6. Jerome Facher – A Civil Action (1998)
Based on the titular 1995 non-fiction book by Jonathan Harr, A Civil Action chronicles the life-threatening environmental pollution in Woburn, Massachusetts, in the 1980s, which appeared to have caused cases of cancer and other health issues among residents. The movie centers on a court case against industrial operations, with Robert Duvall playing the supporting role of Jerry Facher, which earned him a nomination for the Academy Award’s Best Supporting Actor in 1999.
7. Judge Joseph Palmer – The Judge (2014)
Robert Duvall went back to the courtroom as Judge Joseph Palmer, the father of Robert Downey Jr.‘s Henry. The plot centers on Hank’s strained relationship with his family, especially his father, and his unusual career as a lawyer. Known to represent guilty and powerful people, Hank believes that innocent people can’t afford him. The tense family relationship gets more complicated when Hank takes over as lead counsel in the murder case against his father. While The Judge received mixed reactions, Downey Jr. and Duvall were praised for their performances, with the latter earning multiple award nominations for the role. Subsequently, Duvall became the oldest actor ever nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the age of 84.
Follow Us