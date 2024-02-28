Road House: Who Stars in the Jake Gyllenhaal-Led Prime Video Remake?

Road House played a pivotal role in solidifying Patrick Swayze‘s status as a leading man in the 1980s. The film follows the story of Dalton, a legendary bouncer with a mysterious past who is hired to clean up the Double Deuce, a rowdy bar in a small town. As Dalton struggles to bring order to the chaotic establishment, he encounters dangerous adversaries, including a corrupt businessman and his violent henchmen.
Fast forward to 2024, director Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) has taken the reins of the Prime Video remake of Road House. This time around, the movie takes on a martial arts spin, with Dalton portrayed as a former UFC fighter turned bouncer who finds himself entangled with the treacherous underworld of the Florida Keys. With a fresh perspective and thrilling new elements, this updated version of Road House promises to captivate audiences and honour the legacy of the original film while offering a modern twist on the classic story of action and redemption. So, let’s delve into the cast of Road House before it lands on Prime Video on March 21, 2024.
Jake Gyllenhaal as Dalton
Jake Gyllenhaal is no stranger to immersing himself into his roles, most notably portraying the psychopathic Louis Bloom in 2014’s disturbing thriller, Nightcrawler. For this role, Gyllenhaal dropped a significant amount of weight, exuding a frail frame and gaunt face. For Road House, he has done the opposite and bulked up his frame to a chiseled perfection to play the ex-UFC fighter Dalton. From the official trailer, it appears Gyllenhaal has gone through extensive training to bring forth a realistic depiction of a seasoned fighter. Not only that, it seems he is matching Swayze’s charismatic presence with ease, while also layering over a slick sense of humour. To that, Road House serves as new territory for Gyllenhaal, and one that could expand if the movie is a success, potentially igniting an action movie era for the actor.
Conor McGregor as Knox
Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars to ever emerge from the world of MMA. Although the sport is 100 percent real, McGregor has always had a persona to his character more akin with a WWE star. So, it was only a matter of time before a movie offer came his way, and of course, it was always like going to be for a villainous character. In Road House, McGregor will play Knox, a menacing figure who starts trouble in Dalton’s club which escalates into absolute carnage. In the trailer, McGregor brings his renowned and often notorious fiery and exuberant personality to the screen. While his acting skills are yet to be proved in this debut role, there’s no denying that the fight scenes look utterly thrilling.
Daniela Melchior as Ellie
Daniela Melchior will play Ellie in the Road House remake. Based on the trailer, it appears she will play the love interest of Dalton, crossing paths and flirting at the hospital when Dalton is injured from fighting. Melchior has been rising at fast rate in Hollywood over the last few years, starring in big productions like Fast X, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Suicide Squad. After Prime Video’s Road House remake, she will lend her voice to the animated musical, Viana the Legend of the Golden Hearts.
Lukas Cage as Billy
Much like Daniela Melchior, Lukas Cage rose to prominence in recent years through his standout performances in a variety of acclaimed TV series. Known for his charismatic presence and adaptive acting skills, Cage has captured the attention of audiences with his roles in hit shows such as Fargo, The White Lotus, You, and Euphoria. In the Road House remake, Cage takes on the role of Billy, a mild-mannered worker of the bar who Dalton takes under his wing. He is next set to star in the antiquated horror movie, Smile 2.
Billy Magnussen as Ben Brandt
Billy Magnussen is yet another rising talent amongst the cast of Doug Liman’s Road House remake. Over the last decade, he has become a familiar face thanks to his roles in acclaimed movies like The Big Short, Game Night, and No Time to Die. Known for his suave demeanour and dashing looks, he will bring that persona forth in Road House, playing a sleazy local criminal named Ben Brandt, who attempts to push out the owners of the roadhouse by hiring McGregor’s Knox as an enforcer. After Road House, Magnussen is set to lead Sam Mendes‘ first ever TV series, The Franchise. Until the Road House remake lands on Prime Video, read about Jake Gyllenhaal’s most underrated movie here.
