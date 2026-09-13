58 Wholesome, Funny And Goofy Photos That Perfectly Sum Up What It Means To Be A Great Dad (New Pics)

Being a parent is no walk in the park, and no matter how we spin it, men and women have different experiences. Mothers often get all the flowers for being primary caregivers and the ones who hold the fort down when it comes to the kids. However, fathers can be just as loving and devoted. In fact, 85% of American dads say that being a parent is the most important aspect of who they are as a person.
Few places on the internet are as wholesome as the community for fathers, “Daddit.” With almost 500k visitors, it’s Reddit’s go-to place for all things fatherhood and parenting. Bored Panda has collected the most wholesome moments dads have recently shared with other members, celebrating the most rewarding job: being a dad.
More info: Reddit
#1 Gentlemen, I Conquered The “Cords & Cables” Bag!
Image source: mkraft
#2 My Daughter Made Me A “Public Shaming” Shirt To Quit Smoking And I Cant Believe It Actually Worked
Image source: Ill_Awareness6706
#3 Made My Son A Bed, Very Proud Dad Moment
Image source: Wantrepreneur4
There are a lot of myths about women being natural mothers and having maternal instincts. Men don’t get subjected to the same scrutiny when it comes to being fathers, but they do go through hormonal, neurological, and behavioral changes once they become parents.
Research shows that a man’s testosterone levels drop when his baby is born. A 2011 study found that new fathers showed a 26% drop in testosterone levels in the morning and a 34% drop in the evening. What’s more, the researchers found that fathers who spend the most time with their babies had the lowest testosterone levels.
#4 I Added A Water Station For The Kids
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#5 “Did Your Mommy Do Your Hair Today?” Hell No. Dads Can Do Hair Too!
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#6 Humble Brag, My Kids Made Me Breakfast While I Dug Out The Snow
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Experts explain this shift as biologically necessary. Instead of focusing on mating and competition, men’s bodies adapt to become caregivers and nurturers. “The drop in testosterone seems to be a biological adjustment that helps men shift their priorities when children come along,” co-author of the study Christopher Kuzawa explained.
Interestingly, this shift happens before the baby is even born. Recent research shows that men experience drops in testosterone and vasopressin (a hormone that regulates pair-bonding, territorial defense, and loyalty) as early as four months after conception. So, the whole “men become fathers after they meet the baby” myth might be completely inaccurate.
#7 Two Years Of Home Depot & Lowe’s Kids Builds With The Kiddo
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#8 This Email Cracked Me Up
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#9 When The Kids “Help” Remove Ice From Your Wife’s Car By Stabbing The Ice With Screwdrivers
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Having a dad matters, and having a present, loving dad helps a child grow into an intelligent, emotionally mature, self-actualized adult. The extent to which fathers engage with their children also affects their education. Research shows that children whose fathers read, play, sing, and draw with them do better in primary school, for example.
“If fathers actively engage in childcare too, it significantly increases the likelihood of children getting better grades in primary school,” Dr. Helen Norman, lead author of the research at the University of Leeds, explained. This is why encouraging and supporting fathers to share childcare with the mother, from an early stage in the child’s life, is critical.”
#10 Night Shift Dad Duty: Keeping The Roads Safe
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#11 My Little Boy Is Turning 2 Tomorrow
Despite How Hard This Time Of The Year Is, Since Losing My Wife In The Dc Plane Crash Around This Time Last Year.. I’m Forever Blessed That I Have A Piece Of My Wife Through My Son 🤍. So Proud Of My Boy For Keeping Me Alive When I’m At My Worse 🤍
Image source: Brave-Advance878
#12 If You Have Ever Thought To Build A Climbing Wall For Your Kid, Do It
Image source: GuyOnARockVI
Of all the kinds of interactions dads have with their kids, reading to them might be the most beneficial. A 2015 Harvard study showed that dads interact with kids differently during reading. While their moms usually ask teacher-like questions, such as “How many apples do you see?”, dads engage in more imaginative discussions. Elisabeth Duursma, the study’s lead researcher, said that when dads start reading to kids at age two, children (especially daughters) benefit academically.
#13 It Took Almost A Decade Of Trying But It Finally Happened
Image source: banditpanda19
#14 My 3 Yr Old Figured Out That Magnet Tiles Will Stick To The Drywall Corner Bead
Image source: JPBartley
#15 Balance Bike Method Ftw
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More moms read to their kids than dads, but fathers usually spend more time doing physical activities with kids. When playing with their children, dads often engage in play-fighting and roughhousing. Research shows that this type of play with fathers can be really beneficial for kids. According to a 2022 study, rough-and-tumble play helps reduce aggression and helps children learn self-regulation.
#16 I Woke Up To My 25mo Drinking Milk From The Fridge
Image source: Dekoba
#17 My Dad With My Son. That’s It That’s The Post
Image source: CressNo7072
#18 I Still Didn’t Have Time To Shower
Image source: Captain-Clapton
No matter how rewarding, fatherhood can take its toll on a person. A 2024 study found that men who are fathers tend to have worse heart health than their non-father peers. Lead author of the study, Dr. John James Parker, explained that “the added responsibility of childcare and the stress of transitioning to fatherhood may make it difficult for men to maintain a healthy lifestyle, such as a healthy diet and exercise.”
#19 My Kid Asked If She Could Leave A Number 2 In The Tub
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#20 Year 5 Mirror Selfie With The Twins
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#21 My Daughter Turns 4 Today. I Am Not Doing Okay
Image source: Deerhunter86
Fatherhood may also drive some men to unhealthy habits. That same study found something that contradicts previous research: dads are more likely to be smokers than non-dads. While they may quit shortly after conception or after their first baby is born, they tend to pick up smoking again due to increased stress.
#22 My Daughter (6) Was Selected For An Art Show!
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#23 You All Know Which One Is Which
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#24 17 Month Old Now Climbing Out Of 25″ Tall Crib
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Nevertheless, being a dad is the most rewarding job the dads on this list can imagine. Have we got any Panda dads in our midst? Show yourselves in the comments and share your most proud dad moments with us! And while you’re here, check out more wholesome dad content about fathers who have an amazing sense of humor and some humorous posts about dads who are just trying to survive fatherhood.
#25 Creating Core Memories
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#26 Seems Accurate
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#27 First Night Home From The Hospital…
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#28 Joined The Club Yesterday
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#29 With That, Gentlemen, We Are Done With Formula
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#30 Had To Try It. I’m Amazed How Well This Works
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#31 I Call This Photo ‘Morning Poo Alone Time’
Image source: Mr___Bizarre
#32 Do You Have Same Setup With Your Kids?
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#33 My Daughter Moved Up To A Booster Seat, And It Is Built In!
Image source: ComingFromABaldMan
#34 Anybody Else Lucky Enough To Still Have One Of These Local?
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#35 A New Trick For You Dads To Try
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#36 No Words Needed
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#37 They’re Open. And She’s Going
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#38 Six Years Ago Today We Got To See Our Daughter For The First Time – My Mother-In-Law Could Barely Contain Her Excitement
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#39 It Is Time For The Talk
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#40 Forget To Lock The Bathroom Door One Time
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#41 How I Feel Making Four Bottles Of Formula For Daycare Each Morning
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#42 Saturday 8am. A Few Years Ago This Meant Still Awake. Now It Means This
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#43 So The Wife Says Our Air Purifier Started Rattling…
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#44 Dad Achievement Unlocked
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#45 Birthday Card From My Son
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#46 We Moved And Had To Start Her At A New School. It’s Been Rough, But…
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#47 See You In Hell, Diaper Pail
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#48 To My Fellow Dads Dealing With Daylight Saving Time This Morning:
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#49 Always Be That Dad
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#50 Brought Some Wd40 To The Park To Lube This Public Swing Set That Used To Be Obnoxiously Loud. I Know Now I’m Going To Spend An Hour Here, But It’s Sooo Worth It
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#51 Gentlemen, I Am Proud To Annouce That The Training Wheels Are Gone
Image source: TxBaker42
#52 Our 6-Year-Old Son Had A Dance Performance Recorded At His Summer Camp And Posted On An Unlisted Youtube Link That Was Shared To Parents. He Was So Excited That He Made This For His Room
Image source: liamemsa
#53 What’d Your Kid(S) Cost You This Week?
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#54 Now That My Son Is In Middle School, He Hates Every Joke I Make
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#55 The Whole Family Is Ready For Summer
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#56 Surely She Meant Dropped Off, Right?
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#57 When The Kids Are Crashing Out At The Library
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#58 Taught My 6 Year Old Daughter To Ride A Bike Today. As If That Wasn’t Special Enough, After We Got Home She Presented Me With This
Image source: Chadwiko
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