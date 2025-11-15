Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Flowers And Plants (Closed)

by

Succulents, Flowers, Plants, and even the occasional wildlife. They’re all welcome!

#1 Frosty Succulent

#2 Texas Bluebonnet

#3 A Cactus Flowering

#4 Some Of My Tulip Collection, Including Black Tulips Which I Love!

#5 These Are My Grandmother’s Cream Bells

#6 A Christmas Cacti Bloom

#7 My Blooming Cactus Named “Octavius”

#8 Daffodils! Excuse The Tattered Nfl Flag.

#9 Succulents

#10 Some Of My Babies…

#11 At The Guthrie Smith Arboritum At Tutira, Te Matau-O-Māui, Aotearoa.

#12 At The Guthrie Smith Arboritum At Tutira, Te Matau-O-Māui, Aotearoa.

#13 At The Opuahi Kiwi Crèche, Te Matau-O-Māui, Aotearoa.

#14 All Of Them Are Rescued From The Street , And I Have A Lot More .

#15 Asian Lilies

Patrick Penrose
