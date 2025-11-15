Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Flowers And Plants (Closed)

Succulents, Flowers, Plants, and even the occasional wildlife. They’re all welcome!
#1 Frosty Succulent
#2 Texas Bluebonnet
#3 A Cactus Flowering
#4 Some Of My Tulip Collection, Including Black Tulips Which I Love!
#5 These Are My Grandmother’s Cream Bells
#6 A Christmas Cacti Bloom
#7 My Blooming Cactus Named “Octavius”
#8 Daffodils! Excuse The Tattered Nfl Flag.
#9 Succulents
#10 Some Of My Babies…
#11 At The Guthrie Smith Arboritum At Tutira, Te Matau-O-Māui, Aotearoa.
#13 At The Opuahi Kiwi Crèche, Te Matau-O-Māui, Aotearoa.
#14 All Of Them Are Rescued From The Street , And I Have A Lot More .
#15 Asian Lilies
