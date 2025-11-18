“One Slice Of Bread”: 45 People Share Annoying Habits Of Their Spouses They Choose To Ignore

We all like to think we have exacting standards for our partners, but the fact is that love can overcome a lot of “issues.” Maturing is deciding what you can compromise on and what things really are deal breakers in the long run.
Someone asked “What disgusting habit have you learned to overlook in a spouse?” and people shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you read through, prepare to perhaps recognize a few behaviors, upvote your least favorite examples and be sure to comment your own thoughts below.
#1
Some people look peaceful when they sleep, my spouse looks like she needs an ambulance. Just limbs and hair everywhere, contorted positions like she fell off the roof, drool, and as much as she denies it, snoring. It’s fine I really don’t care. I just think she sleeps funny. .
Image source: lk05321, Mikhail Nilov / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
He’s like living with a poltergeist. My cabinets are constantly left open.
Image source: SarahAB227, Max Vakhtbovycn / pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
My husband is fine if the house is messy and cluttered. Or if the bathroom is nasty and have never been cleaned. I’ve been to his parents’ hoarder house so Ive seen how he grew up in..their restroom is dirtier than a gas station restroom 🤢
I overlook it because he’s willing to do the cooking.
So I’ll clean.
LetThemEatVeganCake:
As a child of hoarders, thank you for dealing with him. He appreciates it more than he can probably describe! I know for me, the trigger of ‘this is a mess and I need to clean’ happens way after it happens for normal folks.
Image source: manimopo, Sander / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
Inability to throw out something that is empty – cereal boxes, inhalers, water bottles, toiletries, etc. Doesn’t matter. My favorite is going to grab cereal from the cabinet only to find out that it is completely empty and he had put the box back despite that.
Dogzillas_Mom:
My ex would leave like one potato chip in the bag. Or one slice of bread. Or two tablespoons of milk. I think he didn’t want to be scolded for taking the last of something. I’d bring the container to him. Just finish it! I said you could have it. Leaving me one goddamn chip pisses me off way more than if you just ate the whole bag.
Image source: misskittee, Sami Abdullah / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
My wife who is stunningly beautiful and way out of my league so I keep my mouth shut as much as I cam about it, clears her throat and nose just like John Candy in planes trains and automobiles. Its the most disgusting thing ive ever heard, my mother in law and aunt and uncles in law all do it too. Its so friggin bizarre and makes me gag upon hearing it. literal skin crawling stuff.
Image source: anon, Mojca J / pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
His snoring. Dear god his snoring. I just go sleep in the guest room now when it starts.
TechnoMagi:
My fiancèe and I sleep in separate rooms thanks to her snoring. However even before that started we agreed to have our own separate bedrooms, so it wasn’t a big deal to have to sleep separately. Having your own place just for yourself is important in a relationship, IMO.
Image source: SnarkyPickles, Kampus Production / pexels (not the actual photo)
#7
To be married, you need to make peace with:
* hair on the sink
* Farts
* gross things in the trash can
* “Look at this and tell me if you think I should see a doctor.”.
Image source: anon, SHVETS production / pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
He used to wash his face with apple cider vinegar every night before bed. It was like sleeping next to a pickle.
Image source: anon, Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
In all our years together, he has never used a nailcutter. He bites off his toenails.
Image source: missmermaidgoat, João Jesus / pexels (not the actual photo)
#10
Husband always manages to choose to shave the day I clean the bathroom.
Image source: Otherwise_Peach6785, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
Mine feeds the stove every time they cook.
Stirring the food? Whoops! Scooped some on the stove!
Boiling anything? Let’s turn it up all the way and walk away!
At any given time, 1/4 of dinner seems to be fed to the stove and then left there to crust over, rot, or start on fire the next time.
They never clean the stove either!
But I’m treated like gold. And get my coffee brought to me every morning, just how I like it. My dr appts are made for me. My gardening hobbies are indulged.
Overall it’s a fair tax to the stove gods.
I’ll clean it or the dog sitter will. If we don’t it will sit dirty for over a month until the dog sitter or I crack.
And who knows… maybe the stove is hungry!!
Image source: 920Holla, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Wiping his face with curtains 😑.
Image source: Salty_allthetime, Ron Lach / pexels (not the actual photo)
#13
My partner (doctor) wears used scrubs in the bed….
Image source: InternationalYear145, RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
My husband is the most neurotic clean freak so there isn’t much. Seriously, I think he’s farted outside of the bathroom like 3 times in the last 12 years.
However! He gets tonsil stones. The noise that comes out of that bathroom when he’s gagging trying to clean them out. I just can not.
Image source: JustGenericName, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
She puts honey on macaroni and cheese. And pizza. And basically any other food involving cheese. And plenty that don’t. She’s a gross little bug, but she’s *my* gross little bug, so I’m willing to let it slide.
Image source: Nerevarine91, Los Muertos Crew / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
My wife will not pick up after herself to save her life. 12 years I’ve tried with absolutely no luck. So because I love her and I still require my sanity, I’ve given up. She’s my little garbage muffin and I adore her so we’ll be garbage muffins together.
Image source: JennyC4me, Yan Krukau / pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
So many things but mostly his vile, foul farts that could suffocate a room.
Fireantstirfry:
Does he have IBS or something? I used to have absolutely appalling farts that made me miserable and embarrassed to sleep with anyone in case I let one rip while asleep. I didn’t realize how abnormal it was. Turns out I have IBS. Anything sulfurous or legumes…onions, cauliflower, beans, etc. They absolutely give me the worst farts. I avoid them as much as possible. If I’m going to eat something with those ingredients, there’s an enzyme you can take that I find helpful too. As well if there’s no avoiding a meal heavy in that kind of stuff, I’ll down a dose of Pepto about 12 hours beforehand. It doesn’t stop the farts, but the Pepto absolutely kills the smell; though I don’t do that very often – I understand there might be issues with long-term Pepto use.
Image source: ottersandgoats, nappy / pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
LOL my fiancé brushes his teeth bent over the sink with his mouth open and toothpaste just pouring out all over his hand, arm, and sink. It’s so bizarre like just stand up and have your mouth slightly open like a normal person.. It makes me laugh every time.
ash-leg2:
He should brush in the shower. I’ve done it for years to protect my chest from toothpaste – got my husband to do it too and our bathroom mirror has never been cleaner.
Own-Introduction6830:
I am this person. I close the bathroom door because I don’t like to be watched while brushing my teeth. I just need to get all the areas, thoroughly, and keeping my mouth open helps. Plus, the build-up of foamy toothpaste makes me gag, specifically, in the morning.
Image source: SEND_NOODLESZ, Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
When my husband uses our bidet, he finishes by shooting some water into his b******e and then squirts it back out. Even with the fan on, I can hear it from the next room. It’s so disgusting.
Image source: p0tat0p0tat0, Max Vakhtbovycn / pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
Why she slurps her toothbrush after brushing is something I cannot understand.
taactfulcaactus:
I used to rinse my mouth by using my toothbrush like a spoon to slurp water from the faucet when I was a kid. Totally forgot about that.
Image source: I_love_hiromi, Artur Stec / pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
4.5 years in I realized he was eating his boogers 😔 I told him I’ll get a spray bottle if he doesn’t stop.
Image source: Cult_ritual69, Arina Krasnikova / pexels (not the actual photo)
#22
Collecting whiskey/bourbon bottles to display on top of kitchen cabinets. No, we do not live in a frat house.
Image source: Kitty_Mombo, Loe Moshkovska / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
Being unable to put the dirty clothes in the hamper… and piling the clothes right next to the empty hamper on the floor. I stopped doing his laundry lol.
Image source: wiseoldelephant0, Sarah Chai / pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
My partner is called “90% man”. Making a pbj sandwich? Everything is put away except for the bread. Put the dishes away? Every cabinet is left open. Getting a drink of water but the milk is in front of the Brita? Leave the milk on the counter overnight.
Image source: youshallcallmebetty, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
Not quite disgusting, but it bothers me sooooooo badly. Whenever my husband spends any length of time in the kitchen, the dishcloth (the one for washing dishes with, not the towel) ends up a soggy crumpled mess in the sink. Why can’t he rinse it and hang it to dry on the handy bar thingy? No idea. I’ve just learned to accept it.
Image source: outcastspice, Myr Za / pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
My boyfriend spits his loogies out of the window while driving so it clings to the rear passenger window.
He leaves used tissues in his jeans pockets for me to find while doing laundry, and worst of all snot rockets on the sidewalk when we walk the dogs, I’ve been hit with flying boogers before and I’ve threatened to leave him over it, He laughs but always apologized. He has always had issues with his sinuses, but it is gross. Still makes me gag after 12 years together.
Image source: RollercoasterMama, Ksenia Kartasheva / pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
His level of clean and my level of clean are VERY different .
Image source: 2baverage, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#28
My man picks his nose in front of me… it’s not attractive.
Image source: Fragrant_Koala_985, Chris F / pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
There are so many. The usual farting, belching, nose picking. However, in the last year he has begun to yawn so loud the neighbors know, (and we live in the country, so they’re not really close by) The coyotes howl. The owls answer. The squirrels scatter. We have a nut tree out back, I swear I have seen that tree drop several nuts after a yawn. And he does it several times a day.
It’s so annoying, I say nothing because he will take offense.
Image source: eff_the_rest, Andrew Patrick Photography / pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Snorting (clearing his sinuses). Not just when he has a cold but ALL THE TIME.
prometheuses_liver:
I think my husband’s used to it but my dad and I sniffle and snort all the time. We have similar issues. I’m not sorry anymore, I know it’s annoying but I have to live with it. All my life, as my dad took until he almost died of pneumonia to be taken real seriously, while no one seems to be able to identify the cause of my swollen sinuses and nasal drip. Had it since I was ten. In my 30’s now. It blows. Sometimes literally.
Image source: JellyfishEastern8184, Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
Messy eating. Looked up once during dinner and there was piece of rice in his eyebrow. Never uses a napkin, eats like a 3 year old with salad dressing smeared around his mouth from too big a bite. After 40 years of marriage I no longer tell him he has food on his face, even when we eat out with others. Sure, it’s embarrassing in public and sometimes the people we are eating with will tell him he has food on his face during eating because it’s on there for the entire meal. One time our 14 year old nephew told him that he had sauce on his face and he was mildly angry for being told by a kid. He never even unfolds his napkin at the table.
Image source: betamaxforever81, Jonathon Burton / pexels (not the actual photo)
#32
We will have a completely empty dishwasher and she will fill the sink with every dirty dish and leave it there.
Image source: Specialist_Salt_7916, Wallace Chuck / pexels (not the actual photo)
#33
No longer have a spouse or SO, but WHY do men NOT WASH THEIR HANDS after using the bathroom? It is so gross!
Image source: WhoDoesntLikeADonut
#34
Not putting things back, leaving half empty drinks everywhere, and not putting his clean (and folded by yours truly) laundry away.
Image source: swedefeet17
#35
When my wife plugs in air fresheners, she always puts them in the bottom outlet so that it sticks up and blocks the other outlet from being used.
Image source: optom
#36
We get ready in the bathroom together each morning. I’ve accepted it’s normal for her to drop a deuce in the toilet, and whilst doing this, pull out her tampon as I’m shaving or brushing my teeth. You just pretend like it’s not happening right in front of you.
Image source: anon
#37
Farting. 😁. Day in day out. He does it purposefully and asks opinion about the smell and sound. It’s disgusting. But what could I do. I love this man. And I know I have to deal with it for the rest of my life.
Image source: Altruistic-Bit-9431
#38
He uses q-tips to clean out his ears after his morning shower and will sometimes leave them out like a little gift for me to find when I walk in.
Image source: sansaspark
#39
He has long hair and a beard. When he washes his hair there is hair all over the tub. When he trims his beard he leaves the clippings all over the sink. When I wash my hair or our daughter’s I clean up all the hair mess; wet, loose hairs everywhere really give me the ick. Unless I fuss at him about it he will leave it there. Grosses me out every time.
Image source: speedspectator
#40
My partner is the most disgusting eater I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life. He inhales and slurps every single bite. He belches loudly, his mouth is open the whole time, he drops so much food trying to shove it all in at the speed of light. I can’t really describe it, the closest thing would be a pig eating slop from a trough maybe..? It’s really just an absolutely grotesque affair, so much that you lose your appetite for your own food. It’s so loud and it takes up so much space, audibly, visually, and emotionally. Going out to eat in a restaurant is extra embarrassing. It’s like nobody told him as a child that eating like a wild animal isn’t appropriate.
I’ve tried to politely mention that it’s a bit much (there’s really no tactful way to tell someone without offending them so I just should’ve never brought it up) and he’s naturally very defensive and he claims there’s noting wrong with how he eats. Okay 🙃
I try so hard to accept it but I struggle with every. Single. Bite. He. Takes.
He’s also a mouth-breather and he thinks this is normal as well. But it’s not. It’s gross. He’s always slack-jawed, just breathing his breath in my face and everyone else’s. Again, I’ve accepted it, but very grudgingly. I’ve suggested he had sinus issues but he’s defensive about that as well and says there’s nothing wrong with his mouth-breathing or his sinuses (there 100% is a problem with his sinuses).
Image source: desi-vause
#41
Him emerging from the computer room after playing Tarkov with his friends for 8h in a row. It’s like a grizzly bear coming out of slumber in the spring after a rough winter. All disheveled and confused.
Also on theme, his f*****g desk full of weeks old dishes and garbage.
Image source: AcidNeonDreams
#42
Sniffing his hands after touching his balls.
Image source: LoritaKute, cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)
#43
Picking nose, not washing hands after using the bathroom, peeing in the shower.
Image source: Select-Journalist-50
#44
My wife blows her nose louder and more frequently than anyone else I have ever met. .
Image source: syncpulse
#45
Her clutter, and loogey hawking in the morning.
Image source: SaintPariah1
