23 Celebrities Who Lost Their Fanbases Practically Overnight

Fame can skyrocket overnight and vanish just as fast. In Hollywood, one misstep, one tone-deaf quote, or one viral controversy can turn a beloved star into a persona non grata. Whether it’s old social media posts resurfacing, shocking lawsuits, or awkward behavior beyond the red carpet, fans today are quick to unfollow when a celebrity’s image cracks.
Some of these stars were once adored for their talent, charisma, or relatability. But over time, those same qualities either faded or backfired spectacularly. What’s fascinating is how quickly things can unravel, and how fast reputations can crumble under social media’s relentless gaze.
From pop icons to beloved actors, these 23 celebrities learned that public opinion moves faster than any PR team can keep up with.
#1 Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt’s public image has shifted dramatically in recent years, and not in his favor. Once adored for his goofy charm on Parks and Recreation and his superhero role as Star-lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pratt has faced mounting backlash over his perceived conservative politics, his ties to Hillsong Church’s anti-LGBTQ+ reputation, and his public defense of controversial figures.
Fans also took issue with his comments about feeling underrepresented as a “straight white man,” which many found tone-deaf, given his Hollywood privilege. His decision not to join a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden in 2020 further fueled speculation about his political leanings.
The backlash deepened after he praised his current wife for giving him a “healthy daughter,” a remark critics saw as insensitive toward his ex-wife, Anna Faris, whose son was born prematurely and required NICU care and surgery for visual and heart conditions. This was, as one commenter summed up, such as “scumbag move.”
Image source: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images
#2 Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil built a massive following as daytime TV’s voice of reason, but viewers began questioning whether he was helping guests or exploiting them. One viral moment came when the creator of Bumfights appeared dressed as Dr. Phil and accused the host of profiting off people’s suffering.
His recent activities didn’t help either, with Dr. Phil openly supporting the candidacy of United States President Donald Trump. Recent videos have even shown Dr. Phil joining ICE in their hunt for undocumented immigrants across the United States.
“Gentle reminder, he is not a trained therapist. He did a PhD in a psychology department and got his break in showbiz selecting jury members. Again, he never trained in therapy. He’s a charlatan,” one commenter on Reddit wrote.
Image source: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
#3 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow has long been a lightning rod for criticism, not just for her Hollywood fame, but for the way she seems completely detached from the world most people live in. She once compared the struggles of acting, like her experience with a fat suit, to having an office job. She also caught flak for describing her split from Chris Martin as “conscious uncoupling.”
Her lifestyle brand, Goop, only deepened the divide. From promoting $66 “jade yoni eggs” to “healing stickers” supposedly made from NASA tech, and which NASA quickly denied, Goop has faced accusations of spreading misinformation and pushing overpriced products to the ultra-rich.
Even her well-meaning #FoodBankNYCChallenge attempt backfired when she couldn’t finish it. Later on, her daughter Apple starred in a Gap campaign, which critics quickly labeled as yet another “nepo baby” move. Critics argued that this was proof that Paltrow still doesn’t understand why people feel alienated by her brand of wellness and privilege.
Image source: gwynethpaltrow
#4 Grimes
Once the cool, experimental pop visionary, Grimes’ reputation took a nosedive after her relationship with Elon Musk. Fans who once admired her for anti-imperialist and progressive ideals found her new tech-elite lifestyle hypocritical.
She had three children with very unconventional names with Musk, which caused even more criticism from netizens. After having three children with the CEO, Grimes ended up in a highly publicized legal battle over the custody of their kids.
Her cryptic posts and philosophical rants didn’t help, as many saw them as self-indulgent or detached from reality. She once floated the idea of inmates fighting in gladiator-style combat, and she has also been accused of engaging with fascist and far-right ideologies online. Fans also criticized her for her disappointing artistic output, which has been beset by delay after delay.
Image source: grimes
#5 Jenny Mccarthy
Jenny McCarthy’s fall from grace was rooted in controversy after she promoted and stood by the debunked theory that vaccines are causing a rise in autism. Though she claimed her activism was fueled by her personal experience with her child, the medical community quickly condemned the misinformation, according to Insider.
McCarthy has barely backed off from her stance either, telling CNBC that she considers being an advocate for children with autism her most important role in her life.
She has become so linked to the anti-vaccine movement that when ABC announced that she was joining The View as a host, it sparked off a firestorm of criticism from doctors, journalists, and others who noted that the show would give her an even bigger platform to spread vaccination-related misinformation.
Image source: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
#6 Justin Timberlake
Once the golden boy of pop, Justin Timberlake’s reputation began unraveling after renewed attention to his treatment of Britney Spears. In early interviews, Timberlake discussed their private life in ways many now see as disrespectful, and his 2002 music video for Cry Me a River appeared to paint Britney as the villain.
Decades later, fans reexamined those moments through a modern lens, notably after Britney revealed in her memoir that Justin had pushed for the termination of their would-be child. The backlash was harsh, with many dubbing Justin a douchebag who used PR to paint his ex in an unfavorable light.
More recently, videos of his live performance, such as a concert in Romania, went viral for all the wrong reasons, with fans calling it “embarrassing.” Videos showed Timberlake acting entitled, and seemingly perfuming without much regard for his fans.
Image source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
#7 Ellen Degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres’ downfall might be one of the most shocking on this list. For nearly two decades, she was America’s beloved talk show host, according to Entertainment Weekly. But in 2020, reports surfaced alleging a toxic workplace environment behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Claims of racism, fear, and intimidation ultimately painted a darker picture of the beloved show than fans expected.
DeGeneres apologized on-air in September 2020, acknowledging that “things happened here that never should have happened” and that she took responsibility for the controversy. Still, the show ended soon after, closing the chapter on one of daytime TV’s most dramatic falls from grace.
Sentiments surrounding Ellen were already souring online even before the controversy over her show’s toxic environment. In March 2020, a comedian’s post on X asking for stories about Ellen being “mean” received thousands of responses, many of which detailed negative personal encounters.
Image source: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images
#8 Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen’s once-beloved image as social media’s relatable queen came crashing down in 2021 when old X posts and messages resurfaced, exposing a history of online bullying. The most shocking revelation involved then-teenager Courtney Stodden, to whom Teigen allegedly sent cruel direct messages telling them to “take your own life” and “dirt nap.”
Fans and brands quickly distanced themselves, and Teigen lost several major endorsements amid widespread backlash. In a lengthy public apology, Teigen admitted feeling “ashamed and embarrassed” about her past actions and personally apologized to Stodden, according to a BBC report. Still, many viewed her statements as too little, too late. She briefly left X, describing herself as “cancelled,” and withdrew from the public eye.
Though Teigen has since returned to social media, the scandal continues to shadow her career. The controversy permanently altered her reputation, transforming her from a social media favorite to a cautionary tale of online cruelty.
Image source: chrissyteigen
#9 Lizzo
Once praised for her body positivity, Lizzo’s image took a sharp turn after three of her former backup dancers accused her of s**ual harassment, weight-shaming, and creating a hostile work environment.
“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” her backup dancers’ lawyer, Ron Zambrano, told NBC News.
The lawsuit shocked fans who had viewed her as an advocate for self-love and inclusion. Lizzo, 36, publicly called the claims “false” and “outrageous,” but the damage to her reputation was done. Many fans felt disillusioned, and social media, once filled with praise for the artist, turned skeptical overnight.
Image source: Raymond Hall/GC Images
#10 Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner, once hailed as a beauty mogul and social media queen, saw her image dim when reports claimed she wasn’t paying her factory workers fairly. Though Jenner’s team denied the allegations, the story spread quickly, and public trust took a hit.
Critics have also stated that Jenner’s beauty and fashion brands lack innovation, pointing to declining quality and recycled ideas. A Forbes report challenging her billionaire status only deepened skepticism. Some analysts now suggest her audience has simply aged out of her aesthetic, leaving younger fans unconvinced.
Beyond her business practices, Kylie Jenner also caught flak for her alleged “mean girl” behavior. After Selena Gomez shared a video about her laminated brows in 2023, Jenner posted what many interpreted as a mocking Instagram story featuring Hailey Bieber. The timing sparked accusations of “mean girl” behavior, causing Jenner to lose hundreds of thousands of followers while Gomez’s follower count surged.
Image source: kyliejenner
#11 Chevy Chase
Chevy Chase’s fall from grace wasn’t sudden. It was the result of years of bad behavior catching up to him. Once a comedy legend, Chase earned a reputation for being arrogant, volatile, and difficult to work with, leading to frequent clashes with co-stars and colleagues.
His Saturday Night Live tenure was marred by feuds, including a backstage brawl with Bill Murray and a later ban from hosting due to his hostility towards the cast and writers. On Community, things worsened when Chase allegedly made racist remarks toward Donald Glover, leading to his eventual departure from the show.
Beyond his on-set controversies, a string of box-office flops like Memoirs of an Invisible Man and The Chevy Chase Show destroyed his once-bright career. While many stars reinvented themselves, Chase refused to adapt, proudly declaring in 2022, “I don’t give a crap! I am who I am. And I like… who I am,” alienating even more fans.
Image source: John Nacion/Getty Images
#12 J.K. Rowling
Few authors have experienced a public reversal as swift as J.K. Rowling’s. The Harry Potter creator went from beloved literary icon to one of the most divisive figures online after making comments that have been widely considered anti-transgender, according to Glamour.
As fans who grew up with her books expressed disappointment and pain, Rowling doubled down on her stance instead of stepping back. The fallout was enormous: public figures distanced themselves, fandoms fractured, and once-devoted readers stopped supporting her work.
Rowling has defended her stance by arguing that she is fighting for women’s rights, and she is advocating for facilities that support vulnerable biological women. Most recently, she was involved in a fresh wave of controversy after she criticized Harry Potter star Emma Watson, one of her most ardent critics in recent years, by calling her “ignorant.”
Image source: jk_rowling
#13 Rebel Wilson
An Australian actor’s behind-the-scenes account, which was related on Reddit, has cast Rebel Wilson in an unflattering light, describing her as “the most unpleasant person” he’s ever worked with. According to the account, Wilson treats colleagues “like an absolute diva” and frequently cycles through assistants.
The actor recalled one troubling incident involving a body double on a film set. After Wilson lost weight, she reportedly insisted on personally selecting the double to “accurately represent her new body.” When the chosen woman arrived, Wilson allegedly grabbed her hips and stomach in front of the crew and berated staff for bringing “a hippopotamus on set.”
The actor claimed that the atmosphere immediately soured, with crew members stunned into silence. While Wilson has long been known for her comedic talent and outspoken confidence, this alleged behavior has fueled existing rumors in the Australian film industry about her being difficult to work with.
Image source: Dave Benett/Getty Images
#14 Alec Baldwin
For years, Alec Baldwin was known as a talented actor with a fiery personality, but the tragedy on the set of Rust changed everything. After a prop gun discharged, resulting in a fatality, public perception shifted dramatically. Legal battles and interviews only fueled the tension, with some accusing Baldwin of deflecting responsibility.
His temper and public outbursts have also resulted in a lot of flak online. He was once involved in a parking-spot dispute that led to harassment charges. In 2007, an infamous voicemail emerged, which involved Baldwin shockingly calling his 11-year-old daughter a “rude, thoughtless little pig” after she failed to answer his phone call, according to TMZ.
“I’m sorry, as everyone who knows me is aware, for losing my temper with my child. I have been driven to the edge by parental alienation for many years now. You have to go through this to understand. (Although I hope you never do). I am sorry for what happened,” he said.
Image source: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
#15 Lea Michele
Lea Michele’s public image took a major hit in 2020 after former Glee castmates accused her of bullying and racist behavior. The backlash erupted when Michele posted in support of Black Lives Matter, prompting co-star Samantha Ware to allege that Michele had made her time on Glee “a living hell,” even threatening to “s**t in my wig,” according to People magazine.
Heather Morris called Michele “very unpleasant to work with,” and Amber Riley confirmed that several Black actors had shared stories of being “terrorized” by white leads. Other colleagues, including Dabier Snell and Gerard Canonico, echoed similar rudeness and unpleasant behavior from Michelle.
The fallout was immediate. Michele lost her HelloFresh sponsorship and issued an Instagram apology where she admitted to “acting in ways which hurt other people.” The apology was seen as performative by netizens, however. She later admitted to reflecting on her past behavior and making “personal reach-outs.”
Image source: leamichele
#16 Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams built her career on blunt honesty, but her sharp tongue eventually cost her. Williams crossed a line when she publicly revealed personal medical information about rapper Method Man’s wife, according to Complex. The backlash was instant. Fans who once applauded her fearless takes began calling her insensitive and cruel.
Netizens have argued that Williams ultimately met her fair share of karma. Her health issues started to surface publicly in 2017 with an on-air collapse, which she later attributed to Graves’ disease. Amidst her escalating health issues, Williams stepped away from her own show in 2021, and it was officially canceled in 2022.
That same year, Williams was placed under a court-ordered guardianship after Wells Fargo raised alarms over financial exploitation. In 2023, her team confirmed she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, conditions that impact communication and cognition.
Image source: Jade Tillman Belmes/Getty Images
#17 Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s once-clean image took a hit in 2019 when screenshots resurfaced from her old Tumblr account showing racial slurs and insensitive jokes. Though the singer apologized and said she was deeply ashamed of her posts, fans were divided. Some forgave her mistakes, but others argued that her language was too harmful to overlook.
Her departure from Fifth Harmony also sparked a wave of backlash, with fans divided over conflicting accounts of what happened. The group claimed they learned of her exit through her team, while Cabello insisted she had been honest with them all along. The fallout fractured the band’s “sisterhood” image, leaving members like Normani “devastated.”
According to a BBC report, the four remaining members of Fifth Harmony later issued a statement suggesting that they had “made every effort” to “discuss the future of Fifth Harmony and Camila.” “We know you were hurt (and) confused, we are too,” the group wrote.
Image source: camila_cabello
#18 Alexandra Daddario
Unlike most names on this list, Alexandra Daddario’s drop in followers didn’t stem from a scandal. Reports alleged that she lost over 640,000 followers in 2022, but it wasn’t due to controversy. However, she did openly voice her support for Meghan Markle, who was receiving flak from netizens at the time.
“Really sad to see so many nasty things thrown around about Meghan Markle. Sometimes people don’t like who their family member marries. Or vice versa. Life. The vicious insults, lies and disgusting displays of nasty jealousy say more about the people saying them than about Meghan,” she wrote in a post on X.
Later on, she also received criticism for her performance in Mayfair Witches, with many stating that she was simply not good enough to elevate the show, though she did receive positive comments for her performance in The White Lotus.
Image source: Adela Loconte/Getty Images
#19 Brie Larson
Brie Larson’s journey as Captain Marvel has been shadowed by waves of online criticism and shifting fan sentiment. Much of it stems from comments she made about diversity in Hollywood, particularly when she stated that Marvel’s press events were “overwhelmingly white male,” according to the New York Post. She also dismissed perspectives from the film industry, stating that she does not need to hear from “white male critics.”
Her performance in Captain Marvel ultimately divided audiences. While many praised her strength and composure, others found her portrayal too bland, arguing it lacked the character’s emotional depth.
Beyond the screen, Larson’s promotion of NFTs disappointed some longtime supporters, and her cool, detached interview responses, like saying “I don’t pay attention” when asked about the hate, added to perceptions of distance.
Image source: Marvel Studios
#20 Bella Ramsey
When the non-binary actor took on the role of Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us, critics launched relentless attacks, mocking Ramsey’s looks, gender identity, and the show’s queer storyline. Despite critics praising their performance, the negativity was substantial.
Much of the harassment came from fans of the original game who claimed Ramsey didn’t “look like Ellie,” while others slammed the show’s queer themes. Ramsey responded to critics then, stating that “If you hate it so much, the game exists. You can go play it.”
Ultimately, after trying to engage online, Ramsey decided to delete their social media accounts, prioritizing peace and mental health. “I got so sick of it, and it was detrimental more than helpful,” Ramsey explained, stating that they have felt “wonderful” after their departure from social media.
Image source: HBO Max
#21 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez’s loyal fan base has always been one of the strongest in pop culture, at least until her romance with producer Benny Blanco made waves in late 2023. When Gomez confirmed their relationship, fans flooded social media with criticism, many saying she could “do better” due to Blanco’s appearance.
Gomez also disappointed some of her fans following rumors of Blanco’s alleged infidelity, with rumors in April 2025 alleging that the producer had been spotted with Selena’s friend, Theresa Marie. Gomez reportedly unfollowed Marie on Instagram, leading to more speculations of drama.
Earlier this year, Gomez also lost over 800,000 Instagram followers after she posted a tearful video lamenting the deportation of undocumented immigrants in the United States. Her participation and performance in the film Emilia Perez also attracted criticism.
Image source: selenagomez
#22 Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish has seen waves of fluctuating fan support as her image and artistry changed over the years. When the singer began embracing a more mature, revealing style in 2021, which traded her iconic oversized hoodies for corsets, some fans who preferred her earlier, less skin-baring aesthetic unfollowed her on social media.
Eilish addressed the backlash directly, saying she refused to be confined to an image others built for her. “People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she told Page Six.
A bigger wave came in late 2023, when she confirmed she was queer in a Variety interview, saying, “I’m attracted to them (women) as people. I’m attracted to them for real.” Over 100,000 followers reportedly left her account in one hour, a loss attributed to homophobic backlash.
Image source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
#23 Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal, once perceived as one of Hollywood’s most likable leading men, has found himself at the center of growing “fan fatigue” and online backlash. With major roles in The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, and Fantastic Four, some fans have felt oversaturated by his constant presence.
Recent controversy has also fueled the fatigue. During the Fantastic Four press tour, Pascal made political comments criticizing Trump supporters and the MAGA influence in Marvel’s fandom, which many found divisive.
Some social media users have also taken issue with Pascal’s need for physical reassurance, which some have dubbed “creepy.” Pascal’s assertive comments towards figures such as J.K. Rowling on issues such as trans rights have also resulted in a notable portion of the internet souring on him.
Image source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
