I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

by

Two perspectives on images of grief.

The perspective of  the photographer Autumn Christine:

This photo series is focused on mental health, the first set of photos centered around male grief – a subject not often documented. The subject in these photos is a close friend & fellow photographer Steven Wieckowski, who is struggling with the end of a 7-year relationship.

Steven & I created the concept for this series during a discussion about his recent break-up & his feelings about it.

While it was a collaborative project, as the photographer, I felt intrusive & detached as I watched & listened to a friend share his hurt while I captured those moments on camera.

The main goal of this project is to break the stigma surrounding male emotion; breaking down the idea that expressing vulnerability & grief rather than anger & rage, is inherently feminine.

My goal, from the perspective of a woman, an empath, & the photographer, is to focus on the vulnerability; almost intrusively, on the facial expressions of a person who is grieving rather, than the body language of a person who still feels defensive.

The perspective of the subject Steven Wieckowski:

This photo series focuses on male grieving & vulnerability. For weeks, I have been struggling to come to terms with the end of a relationship. I shared with Autumn what I had been going through and told her about a photographer who dealt with his grief of a lost relationship through self-portraits. Autumn knew of another photographer who took self-portraits & selfies whenever she cried. The two ideas came together to form an exploration of male grieving.

These images focus on the healing & emotional growth that men can access by expression rather than repression. When men are depicted crying, it’s often due to a tragedy or trauma (think men in battle or men in the midst of some struggle). These images are of me in the midst of mourning a lost relationship. A woman who I loved. A connection that had been cut.

Then ultimately it is about a man creating the closure he needs simply through crying it out and letting it go.

Below are images captured by Autumn Christine; however, they are edited by both Autumn Christine & Steven Wieckowski to show the differences in perspectives- an outsider intruding & the griever.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Autumn Christine – Photographer.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Steven Wieckowski – Subject.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Autumn Christine – Photographer.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Steven Wieckowski – Subject.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Autumn Christine – Photographer.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Steven Wieckowski – Subject.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Autumn Christine – Photographer.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Steven Wieckowski – Subject.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Autumn Christine – Photographer.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Steven Wieckowski – Subject.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Autumn Christine – Photographer.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Steven Wieckowski – Subject.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Autumn Christine – Photographer.

I Took Pictures Of My Friend Grieving A Lost Relationship

Edited by: Steven Wieckowski – Subject.

Understanding and expressing emotions can be universally challenging, whether it’s about dealing with a personal loss or simply experiencing the lighter side of life with animals. Just like how some people find solace in the unpredictable antics of animals, exploring emotional expressions offers a different kind of therapeutic experience.

If you’re intrigued by how animals often find themselves in bizarre situations, consider exploring more about how they bring unpredictability into our lives and how this could relate to emotional healing.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Twins Born Holding Hands 2 Years Ago Are Now Closer Than Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet the Cast of CBS Show “The Neighborhood”
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2019
30 Hilarious ‘Then And Now Memes’ That Will Make You Feel Old
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Fuller House Season 5
What Can We Expect from Fuller House Season 5?
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2019
Owl Recognizes The Man Who Saved Her, Gives Him The Most Heartfelt Hug
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman’s Male Co-Workers Place Bets On Who Would Sleep With Her First, She Takes Them To Court
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.