“Time But No Energy Or Energy But No Time?”: Pick Between 30 Painfully Difficult Scenarios

Not every “Would You Rather” is fun in a good way. This time, it’s the opposite of dreamy choices – every option comes with a downside. Awkward situations, frustrating everyday problems, and tough life trade-offs… each question gives you two choices you’d probably rather avoid. The challenge? You still have to pick one.
There are 30 scenarios in total, and none of them is easy. You might hesitate, change your mind, or wish there were a third option – but that’s part of the fun.
If you’re in the mood for something more positive, you can check out our other Would You Rather poll with amazing choices here.
Scroll down & let’s see what you’d choose! 😈
#1 Always have a mosquito buzzing near you at night, or an itch you can’t reach during the day?
Image source: Luis klink, MedlinePlus
#2 Never escape your own thoughts, or never fully trust them?
Image source: Burst
#3 Never find parking, or always get stuck in traffic?
Image source: Luke Miller, Pixabay
#4 Have people depend on you too much, or have no one offer to help you?
Image source: Ron Lach, Download a pic Donate a buck! ^
#5 Have answers but no purpose, or purpose but no answers?
Image source: Bored Panda
#6 Always forget one important thing when leaving home, or always lose small items?
Image source: lalesh aldarwish, Lucas Seebacher
#7 Constantly worry about the future, or constantly regret the past?
Image source: Bored Panda
#8 Hate your job but be great at it, or love your job but be bad at it?
Image source: fauxels
#9 Pack too much for every trip, or always forget essentials?
Image source: Vlada Karpovich
#10 Always be the friend who gives advice, or the friend who always needs help?
Image source: SHVETS production
#11 Be emotionally numb, or feel everything too intensely?
Image source: Rene Terp, Pranavsinh suratia
#12 Always step on something wet in socks, or always have crumbs in your bed?
Image source: cottonbro studio, Jullnars
#13 Be constantly micromanaged, or completely ignored at work?
Image source: Clement Nivesse, Andrea Piacquadio
#14 Be honest and hurt people, or lie and disappoint yourself?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#15 Always feel rushed, or always feel like you’re waiting?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio, MART PRODUCTION
#16 Have time but no energy, or energy but no time?
Image source: Bob Clark, ColiN00B
#17 Spend money impulsively, or overthink every purchase?
Image source: Negative Space
#18 Always feel slightly tired, or always feel slightly hungry?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio, Tim Douglas
#19 Forget people’s names, or have them forget yours?
Image source: Ketut Subiyanto
#20 Always travel with delays, or always with lost luggage?
Image source: Josh Sorenson, Markus Winkler
#21 Lose all your photos, or lose all your messages?
Image source: Lisa from Pexels, cottonbro studio
#22 Laugh at the wrong moment, or say the wrong thing at the right moment?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio, cottonbro studio
#23 Always have plans you don’t want, or want plans you don’t have?
Image source: David Bares, Suzy Hazelwood
#24 Be stuck in small talk, or sit in awkward silence?
Image source: Marta Klement, Liza Summer
#25 Have neighbors who are too loud, or neighbors who complain about you?
Image source: Vladislav Shurgin
#26 Have financial stability but no free time, or free time but financial stress?
Image source: Pixabay, www.kaboompics.com
#27 Be seen as intimidating, or be seen as weak?
Image source: Pixabay, Tara Winstead
#28 Live somewhere noisy, or somewhere boring?
Image source: Quintin Gellar, Pixabay
#29 Always choose the safe option, or always choose the risky one?
Image source: Warner Bros
#30 Always wake up too early, or always struggle to fall asleep?
Image source: Ron Lach, SHVETS production
