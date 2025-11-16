My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam

by

Lake View In Morning

My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam

Lake View In Evening

My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam

Side View Scene

My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam

Sky View From Lake Side

My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam

Sky View In Evening

My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam

Sky Clouds View In Evening

My Last Week Tour At Misriot Dam

