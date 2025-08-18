The World’s 24 Most Baffling Unsolved Mysteries

Some stories end with a question mark instead of a period. They’re the events that haunt history, leaving behind an echo of what we don’t know. A famous thief walks away with a masterpiece, and it’s never seen again. A pilot vanishes over the ocean. A strange signal from space is heard just once. The 24 mysteries you’re about to read are more than just cold cases as they are also gaps in our understanding of the world, reminding us that not every puzzle was made to be solved.
#1 The Author Of ‘The Secret: A Treasure Hunt’ Passed Before His Riddles Were Solved
Author and publisher Byron Preiss created an elaborate nationwide puzzle in 1982, by publishing ‘The Secret: A Treasure Hunt,’ a book containing twelve cryptic poems and twelve intricate paintings. Each pairing of verse and image supposedly leads to a ceramic casque buried in a North American park, which could be exchanged for a precious gem. However, Preiss was the only person who knew the precise location of every casque, and he took this vital information to his grave after a fatal car accident in 2005. With only three of the twelve treasures ever recovered, the remaining nine casques lie hidden in unknown locations, their forty-year-old clues potentially rendered obsolete by urban development, leaving a community of searchers to decipher the riddles of a man who can no longer provide any answers.
Image source: Amazon.com, Sam Scott
#2 The ‘Crazy Brabant Killers’ Went On A Crime Spree, Then Seemingly Disappeared
Throughout the early 1980s, a series of exceptionally violent raids terrorized the Belgian province of Brabant. The perpetrators, a group who became known as the Brabant Killers, executed their attacks with ruthless efficiency, often murdering bystanders, including children, for trivial amounts of money or goods from targeted supermarkets. Their crime spree was marked by the use of professional-grade weaponry and what appeared to be tactical precision, leading to the deaths of 28 people. Then, following a final bloody assault in November 1985, the gang abruptly vanished. Despite one of Belgium’s largest-ever investigations and numerous theories, the identities of the killers and the motives behind their three-year reign of terror have never been discovered.
Image source: Jari Asselman, Wikipedia
#3 Disappearance Of Bobby Dunbar
In 1912, four-year-old Bobby Dunbar vanished during a family fishing trip in Louisiana, sparking a massive, eight-month search. A boy was eventually located in Mississippi in the care of William Cantwell Walters, who claimed the child was Bruce Anderson, the son of a woman who worked for his family. Despite Julia Anderson’s conflicting claim to the child, the courts awarded custody to the Dunbars, who identified the boy as their missing son. The child was subsequently raised as Bobby Dunbar. Decades later, in 2004, DNA testing between the descendants of the man who was found and the descendants of Bobby’s brother confirmed they were not related, proving the boy returned to the family was not their son and leaving the true fate of the real Bobby Dunbar a complete mystery.
Image source: Carola Lillie Hartley
#4 Who Put Bella In The Wych Elm?
In 1943, the discovery of a woman’s skeleton inside the hollow trunk of a wych elm in England’s Hagley Wood began a case shrouded in strange circumstances. Forensic analysis concluded the victim had been suffocated and placed in the tree at least 18 months prior to being found by four local boys. The investigation was stymied by a complete lack of identification for the deceased. A particularly unsettling element emerged when graffiti started appearing in the region, posing the question that would name the case: “Who put Bella in the wych elm?” Despite decades of inquiry, the true identity of the woman and the person who wrote the taunting messages both remain unsolved.
Image source: David Buttery, Amber Hunt and Emily G. Thompson
#5 The Zodiac’s Letters
Beginning in 1969, a series of taunting letters from a killer calling himself the Zodiac began arriving at San Francisco Bay Area newspapers. The correspondence contained chilling details of his crimes, threats of future violence against targets like schoolchildren, and a distinctive cross-circle symbol he used as a signature. Interspersed within the missives were four complex cryptograms, which he claimed would reveal his identity; two of these ciphers remain unsolved to this day. Despite providing specific information only the perpetrator could know and directly engaging with law enforcement and the public, the author of these letters was never identified, and the communications ceased as abruptly as they had begun, leaving his true name and motive unknown.
Image source: Zodiac, Neil Sareen
#6 The Woman With No Past
Following her 2010 suicide in Texas, the woman known as Lori Erica Ruff left behind a lockbox that unraveled a life built on meticulous deception. Inside, her husband’s family found documents detailing how she had first assumed the identity of Becky Sue Turner, a toddler who died in a fire decades earlier, and then legally changed that name to Lori Erica Kennedy. For over twenty years, she had maintained this fabricated persona, offering no details about her family or childhood to anyone, including her husband. It was only through genetic genealogy in 2016 that her birth name was revealed to be Kimberly McLean, a woman who had vanished from her Pennsylvania home in 1986. While her true name is now known, the reasons behind her decision to completely and permanently erase her former self remain the biggest mystery.
Image source: Kyle Risi
#7 The Unknown Culprit Behind The Hinterkaifeck Slayings
On a remote German farmstead in 1922, an unknown assailant used a mattock to systematically murder all six residents of the Hinterkaifeck homestead, luring most of them into a barn one by one. The crime was preceded by bizarre events, including the discovery of footprints in the snow that led to the property but not away, and unexplained noises coming from the attic. Chillingly, evidence suggests the killer remained on the farm for several days after the slayings, feeding the cattle and eating food from the kitchen before vanishing. Despite an extensive investigation that ruled out robbery as a motive, the perpetrator of this meticulously executed massacre was never identified.
Image source: Wikimedia Commons, Katie Serena
#8 Polynesians Suddenly Stopped Voyaging For 2,000 Years In An Event Known As ‘The Long Pause’
After an astonishingly rapid maritime expansion that saw expert Polynesian seafarers colonize the remote islands of West Polynesia, their eastward exploration came to an inexplicable halt around 900 BCE. For nearly two thousand years, a period now known as “The Long Pause,” these master navigators made no new long-distance voyages into the unpopulated regions of the central and eastern Pacific. Then, as suddenly as it began, the moratorium on exploration ended around 1000 CE with a new burst of activity that led to the settlement of Hawaii, Rapa Nui, and New Zealand. What prompted history’s greatest mariners to cease their defining cultural practice for so long is still not known today.
Image source: Makthorpe, worldgoo.com
#9 The Ongoing Hunt For The ‘Black Dahlia’ Killer
The gruesome discovery of Elizabeth Short’s body in a Los Angeles vacant lot in 1947 presented police with a uniquely horrific crime. The 22-year-old, posthumously dubbed the “Black Dahlia,” had her corpse surgically severed at the torso, completely drained of blood, and her mouth carved into a grotesque smile. Adding to the sensational nature of the case, an individual claiming to be the killer mailed a package to a newspaper containing some of Short’s personal identification. Even with one of the most extensive investigations in the city’s history that involved hundreds of officers and produced dozens of confessions, the identity of the person responsible for the brutal murder has never been established.
Image source: Los Angeles Police Department, Wikipedia
#10 Six People Have Lost Their Lives Trying To Find The ‘Money Pit’ Of Oak Island
For more than two centuries, a section of Nova Scotia’s Oak Island has been the site of a relentless and deadly treasure hunt. The focus is a deep, man-made shaft known as the “Money Pit,” first discovered in 1795 and allegedly protected by a series of sophisticated booby traps, most notably engineered flood tunnels that fill the pit with seawater as excavators approach its presumed bottom. Despite numerous costly and technologically advanced expeditions that have reported discovering artifacts like non-native coconut fiber and a stone tablet with cryptic symbols, no verifiable treasure has ever been unearthed. The origin and purpose of the elaborate structure remain completely unknown, and the obsessive quest to solve its puzzle has resulted in the deaths of six people.
Image source: Richard McCully, Wikipedia
#11 The Mystery Of The Somerton Man
In December 1948, an unidentified, well-dressed man was found deceased on Somerton Park beach in South Australia, with all labels cut from his clothing. A tiny, rolled-up piece of paper bearing the printed words “Tamám Shud” (Persian for “it is ended”) was discovered in a hidden fob pocket. The paper was traced to a specific copy of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, which contained an unlisted phone number and what appeared to be a complex coded message. While the phone number led to a local nurse who denied knowing the man, an autopsy suggested he died from an untraceable poison. For over seven decades his identity was unknown, until 2022 DNA research proposed he was Carl “Charles” Webb, though this finding has not yet been officially confirmed by authorities, leaving the circumstances of his death an enduring puzzle.
Image source: Bletchley, Wikipedia
#12 The Voynich Manuscript’ Previously Unseen Language
A centuries-old codex known as the Voynich Manuscript presents a profound intellectual puzzle. Carbon-dated to the early 15th century, its vellum pages are filled with intricate hand-drawn illustrations of fantastical plants, complex astronomical charts, and bizarre biological diagrams that do not correspond to any known species or objects. Flowing alongside these images is a graceful, looping script that forms an entire book in an unknown language. Despite exhaustive analysis by professional cryptographers and linguists, this text has never been deciphered; it follows statistical linguistic patterns but remains utterly unintelligible. The book’s origin, author, and purpose are complete unknowns, leaving open the question of whether it is a lost language, an unbreakable cipher, or the most elaborate and enduring hoax in history.
Image source: Yale University, Yale University
#13 Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Theft
In the early hours of March 18, 1990, two men posing as police officers gained entry to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, subdued the guards, and spent an unprecedented 81 minutes inside. During that time, they executed the largest art heist in history, but their choices were perplexing; they stole 13 works, including priceless pieces by Rembrandt and Vermeer, while leaving behind even more valuable art. The thieves crudely cut some of the masterpieces from their frames before vanishing along with the security tapes. Despite a decades-long investigation and a standing multi-million dollar reward, none of the half-billion dollars worth of art has ever been recovered, and the empty frames remain hanging on the museum walls as a reminder of the unsolved crime.
Image source: Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wikipedia
#14 There’s A Giant Magnet In Space Pulling Our Galaxy Closer To The Zone Of Avoidance, But No One Knows How To Explain It
An immense gravitational anomaly, dubbed the Great Attractor, is pulling the Milky Way and thousands of other galaxies toward a specific point in intergalactic space. Our entire local supercluster is hurtling in that direction at a speed of more than two million kilometers per hour. A primary challenge in identifying the source of this force is its position directly behind the gas and dust of our own galactic plane, an area known as the Zone of Avoidance, which blocks most observation. Although later surveys using X-ray and radio wavelengths have revealed massive galaxy clusters in that region, their combined mass does not seem sufficient to fully explain the tremendous gravitational pull being exerted on our corner of the universe.
Image source: Jeremy Thomas/unsplash (not an actual photo), Brian Koberlein
#15 The Disappearance Of Flight MH370
On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar during a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 people aboard. Its communications systems and transponder were systematically disabled before the Boeing 777 deviated drastically from its intended path, turning west and flying on for several more hours. Subsequent analysis of automated satellite pings indicated the aircraft continued its journey south over the Indian Ocean until its fuel was likely exhausted. Despite one of the most extensive and expensive search operations in history and the discovery of a few confirmed pieces of debris on distant coastlines, the plane’s main wreckage has never been located, leaving the reason for its disappearance and the ultimate fate of its passengers and crew completely unknown.
Image source: Ohconfucius, Wikipedia
#16 Sodder Children Case
The central puzzle of the Sodder family tragedy is the complete absence of remains for the five children believed to have died in a 1945 Christmas Eve fire. Their West Virginia home was destroyed while their father, George Sodder, was thwarted in his rescue attempts by a missing ladder and two trucks that suddenly would not start. Despite an official ruling that the blaze had cremated the children, George and Jennie Sodder maintained for the rest of their lives that their children were abducted, citing the fact that no bones were ever recovered from the debris. Their conviction was fueled by strange occurrences, including witness sightings of the children after the fire and the anonymous mailing, twenty years later, of a photograph alleged to be their grown son Louis.
Image source: Natasha Leigh
#17 D.B. Cooper’s Hijacking
In November 1971, a man known only by the alias Dan Cooper executed one of America’s most daring unsolved crimes by extorting a $200,000 ransom for a hijacked Boeing 727. After receiving the cash and four parachutes during a refueling stop, he ordered the plane back into the air and then, somewhere over the rugged wilderness of the Pacific Northwest, lowered the aircraft’s aft stairs and leapt into the stormy night. Despite one of the most extensive manhunts in U.S. history, no definitive trace of Cooper or his parachute was ever found. The only physical evidence to surface was a small, decaying bundle of the ransom bills, discovered by a boy on a riverbank nine years later, a clue that has only served to deepen the mystery surrounding the hijacker’s identity and whether he survived the jump.
Image source: Duncan Stewart, Bryan R. Swopes
#18 Dyatlov Pass Incident
In February 1959, nine experienced Soviet hikers perished in the northern Ural Mountains under bizarre circumstances. Investigators discovered their tent had been deliberately sliced open from the inside, with the bodies located scattered up to a kilometer away, many of them barefoot or wearing only socks despite the freezing temperatures. While some of the group succumbed to hypothermia, others sustained fatal internal trauma, including crushed ribs and fractured skulls, without any corresponding external injuries. Further compounding the strangeness, one victim was found missing her tongue and eyes, and traces of radioactivity were detected on some of the clothing. Soviet authorities closed the case by attributing the deaths to a “compelling natural force,” a vague conclusion that has only deepened the enigma surrounding their final moments.
Image source: Anonymous / Soviet investigators, Wikipedia
#19 The ‘Mysterious Fog’ Of 536 Ce
For an 18-month period beginning in the year 536, a persistent, dusty fog shrouded much of the Northern Hemisphere, dimming the sun to the brightness of the moon. Contemporary chroniclers from Ireland to China documented this strange veil, which triggered a sharp and devastating drop in global temperatures, leading to summer snow, catastrophic crop failures, and widespread famine. While modern analysis of ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica strongly suggests a colossal volcanic eruption was the cause, the specific location of the volcano remains debated. For the people who endured it, the source of the sun-dimming haze was an inexplicable and terrifying event that marked the beginning of the coldest decade in the last 2,300 years.
Image source: 67street. art/unsplash (not an actual photo), Antti Arjava
#20 Disappearance Of The Beaumont Children
On Australia Day in 1966, the three young Beaumont siblings took a five-minute bus ride to Glenelg Beach in South Australia and never returned home. Numerous credible witnesses reported seeing the children playing comfortably throughout the day with a tall, blond man. The strangeness of the situation was compounded when the eldest child, Jane, was seen buying snacks with a one-pound note, a denomination of currency her parents had not given them. In the mid-afternoon, a trusted local postman saw the three siblings walking alone and seemingly happy away from the beach, after which the trail went completely cold. A massive police investigation turned up no definitive trace of the children, leaving their ultimate fate one of Australia’s biggest mysteries.
Image source: Adam.J.W.C., Wikipedia
#21 The Boy In The Box
For over six decades, the case of a young boy found deceased in a Philadelphia woods in 1957 remained one of America’s most perplexing mysteries. The child, who was malnourished and showed signs of severe abuse, had been placed inside a cardboard box and was known for generations only as “America’s Unknown Child.” Despite an intense investigation and thousands of leads, no one ever came forward to identify him. In 2022, after 65 years, authorities successfully used modern genetic genealogy to finally give him a name: Joseph Augustus Zarelli. This breakthrough, however, did not solve the crime or identify the killer.
Image source: TheXuitts, Wikipedia
#22 The Lost Colony Of Roanoke
Upon his return to Roanoke Island in 1590, Governor John White discovered the entire settlement he had left three years prior had completely vanished. Instead of finding signs of a struggle, he saw the colonists’ housing had been carefully dismantled, and the more than 100 men, women, and children were gone. The only physical evidence left behind was the word “CROATOAN” etched into a defensive palisade, with the letters “CRO” carved into a nearby tree. This name referred to a neighboring island and a local Native American tribe, and was part of a pre-arranged code to signal a new location, but crucially, the agreed-upon distress signal of a Maltese cross was absent. A pending storm prevented White from investigating Croatoan Island, and the ultimate fate of the colonists was never definitively established.
Image source: Internet Archive Book Images, Wikipedia
#23 The Mysterious Death Of Elisa Lam
The central enigma of Elisa Lam’s 2013 death is the final known footage of her alive. In the silent security video, the 21-year-old student is seen behaving erratically inside an elevator at the Cecil Hotel, pressing multiple buttons, hiding in a corner, and making strange hand gestures before disappearing from view. Nineteen days after she vanished, her body was discovered inside a large, sealed water tank on the building’s locked roof, an area that was supposedly inaccessible to guests. While authorities officially ruled her death an accidental drowning, with her bipolar disorder listed as a significant condition, this conclusion fails to resolve the fundamental questions of the case, providing no logistical explanation for how she managed to bypass security, access the restricted rooftop, and get inside the heavy-lidded cistern by herself.
Image source: Jim Winstead, Wikipedia
#24 No Trace Of Amelia Earhart’s Plane Has Been Found
During the final, treacherous leg of their 1937 attempt to circumnavigate the globe, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan were in radio communication with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter waiting at their destination, the remote Howland Island. Their last transmissions indicated they were critically low on fuel and, despite being in the immediate vicinity, were unable to visually locate the tiny landmass. Following these final messages, the Lockheed Electra 10E vanished over the Pacific Ocean. The ensuing search effort was the most extensive in naval history at the time, but it failed to uncover any confirmed wreckage of the plane or its two occupants, leaving their precise fate a complete enigma.
