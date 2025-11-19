Hey Pandas, What Was A Moment When You Realized Your Friend Wasn’t Who You Thought They Were? (Closed)

by

Share with us!

#1

When they randomly struck me hard as they could with their keys and keychain in the back of the head. I still don’t know what caused that, but I was sitting getting some work done, glanced over as they’d come into the apartment, and then went back to work. Next thing I know there’s a painful strike to the back of my head, and my world starts spinning, while they walk off like it’s the funniest thing they’ve done. I went to the landlord the same day and requested an ejectment (think eviction, but it’s when a tenant ejects a fellow renter from the same apartment) for them.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Actions Have Consequences”: Mother Grounds Teen, Cancels Senior Trip After Uncovering Her Cheating
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
This Mesmerizing Picnic Table Looks Like A Massive Branching Tree
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Top 5 TV Shows About Cloning
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2024
50 Wild Pics Showing Rare Coincidences That Almost Never Happen (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Chicago Justice
Why Chicago Justice Didn’t Succeed In Dick Wolf’s Chicago Franchise
3 min read
May, 29, 2017
“Got Sick Of Her”: Harry Potter Star Breaks Two-Year Silence Following JK Rowling Defense Backlash
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.