Hey Pandas, What Was Something That Helped You Through Lockdown? (Closed)

by

We all have at least one thing.

#1

Bored Panda, Roblox, baking, and more video games! Also, Netflix.

#2

Bored Panda, Reddit, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Netflix, memes, TikTok, Spotify, Instagram and sadly zoom.

#3

Mine are memes, Bored Panda, Geometry Dash and the Dream SMP

#4

My dog. She has always been there for me when my other dog passed away, when my gerbils also passed away, school drama, the pandemic, and a lot more. Also, bored panda of course.

#5

Spotify and food lots of stress food

#6

Movies, art, long calls with my friends, music, um… more movies and art

#7

Vodka

#8

BP, video games, my bed, youtube, and the internet.

#9

Watching movies, art…that’s about it

