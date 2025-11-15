Hey Pandas, What Was Something That Helped You Through Lockdown? (Closed)

We all have at least one thing.
#1
Bored Panda, Roblox, baking, and more video games! Also, Netflix.
#2
Bored Panda, Reddit, Call of Duty, Fortnite, Netflix, memes, TikTok, Spotify, Instagram and sadly zoom.
#3
Mine are memes, Bored Panda, Geometry Dash and the Dream SMP
#4
My dog. She has always been there for me when my other dog passed away, when my gerbils also passed away, school drama, the pandemic, and a lot more. Also, bored panda of course.
#5
Spotify and food lots of stress food
#6
Movies, art, long calls with my friends, music, um… more movies and art
#7
Vodka
#8
BP, video games, my bed, youtube, and the internet.
#9
Watching movies, art…that’s about it
