Boyfriend Gives Girlfriend Up To A Year To Fix Finances On Her Own Or He Won’t Marry Her

We all know that communication is key when it comes to relationships, but sometimes, talking about your finances can lead to some tense situations. Especially if you and your partner are not on the same page.
For example, one might see a credit card as a tool, while the other treats it like a minefield. Or you might think, “We should save more,” while your partner thinks, “We should spend more.”
So how do you communicate in such a situation without making it even more awkward?
A woman recently turned to netizens for some advice after her boyfriend set strict financial goals, giving her mere months to pay off debt and build savings.
He even went on to give her an ultimatum that put the couple’s relationship in a tense and uncertain place.
Money is one of the leading sources of conflict in marriage
Debt plays a huge role in many divorces in the US.
A 2025 survey found that 42% of couples who divorced said credit card debt was the main reason, up from 34% in 2024 and 29% two years earlier.
Gen Z respondents were the most likely to cite credit card debt as a reason in their divorce, with nearly two-thirds blaming it.
Money may not be a romantic subject, but it’s still one of the most important ones in a long-term relationship. Knowing what your partner’s relationship is with money can help you understand them even more.
It’s not just about numbers, it’s about values, spending habits, and even your past experiences with money.
In this story, the man paid off credit cards immediately, had multiple investment accounts, and plan for emergencies. But the woman was still figuring things out, carrying credit card debt and juggling student loans.
“Beyond the numbers, it’s important to understand each other’s values. Does one partner view money from an abundance mindset while the other views it from a scarcity mindset? For many people, this requires multiple conversations and laying it all on the table — even how past trauma informs your psychology,” says Steve Sexton, founder and president of Sexton Advisory Group.
Ultimatums can escalate conflict instead of resolving it
Just like communication, boundaries are another cornerstone of a relationship and you can set them without threatening to retaliate or do something in return.
Most psychologists believe ultimatums can do more harm than good in a relationship.
“When you state your boundaries, you’re setting standards in order for the relationship to succeed. When you give an ultimatum, you’re effectively saying that those standards have been violated and something needs to change,” says Josiah Teng, a New York City–based therapist.
Michela Dalsing, a licensed mental health counsellor, says the difference between an ultimatum and a boundary is similar to the difference between “having someone force you to choose by gunpoint and someone asking you to follow a law.”
The pressure to meet deadlines or hit savings goals can feel overwhelming, and it can even push someone to keep secrets, like this Reddit woman hiding her credit card debt from her partner.
Experts say ultimatums can frequently be used as a form of emotional manipulation by those with narcissistic tendencies.
“The common ‘if you loved me, you would do this for me’ makes people feel like they have no choice. It can create a toxic, isolating environment really quickly (because) it can reduce the sense of autonomy someone feels in their own decision making, which can result in them feeling controlled by their partner,” Dalsing says.
If your partner gives you an ultimatum, try to find out if what’s being asked is doable and fair. Also, is it rooted in genuine concern for your wellbeing, or is it driven by frustration or control?
“If the ultimatum is requesting they disrespect themselves, their wants, their needs, their boundaries, or their values, I would ask them to deeply consider if this is the right relationship for them,” Dalsing says.
If ultimatums are more frequent but you still want to make things work, it may help to bring in a neutral third party and approach a couples therapist who can help you unpack what’s really going on.
