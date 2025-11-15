People Applaud This Waitress Who Stood Up For All The Staff And Shut Down Jerk Customer

Everyone who has worked in food service knows there is no such thing as an easy day on the job. And the major reasons aren’t natural disasters or infrastructure failures. No, the majority of the time it’s simply because someone is being an a**hole.
But one Long Island diner waitress has had enough of rude customers. She is going viral thanks to a video where the woman shuts down a particularly obnoxious man. Posted by TikToker Louis Cozzolino, the clip shows her saying, “Honestly, nobody wants to wait on you. I’m asking you nicely… Could you please just leave? You got a cup of coffee out of us, what more do you want?”
Why did the staff want the man to leave, you might wonder? Well, it sounds like he was being very offensive.
A diner waitress from Long Island is going viral thanks to a TikTok where she puts a rude man in his place
Image credits: louiscozz
From what we can hear in the video, it sounds like he deserved it
Image credits: louiscozz
The unidentified man was accused of “staring at and trying to solicit his phone number” to a group of young girls before going on a homophobic and sexist tirade in the Massapequa Diner around 11 p.m. Saturday, Louis Cozzolino, the man who shot the footage from one table over, explained.
After moving the man away from the girls, the waitress told him to leave because other staff “didn’t want to wait on him, either.”
“Sondra is honestly an amazing person,” Cozzolino told Bored Panda. “So generous and always caring about the customers as friends. The patron was making rude comments towards her and other guests at the diner. She handled the situation amazingly and I am proud to know her!”
The video has accumulated over 6.8 million views
After the man refused to leave, Sondra stopped being nice.
“I’ll kick your a** … you don’t frighten me for one minute. The way you speak about people who are lesbians and young children,” the waitress said.
“Oh, you’re so frigging full of s**t! Tell it to somebody who cares, you’re not wanted here,” she yelled, pointing to Cozzolino’s table as to witnesses who would back her account up.
The man then argued that Sondra had a bias against him and said she refused to serve him “for no reason” two weeks ago.
“I didn’t want to serve you for no reason? Did you take a good look in the mirror?” she replied.
According to Cozzolino, it was only after the police were called and the diner owner went to the table that the man volunteered to leave before the Nassau PD could arrive.
And there’s even a part II of the conflict
People love the way the waitress handled the situation
And in turn, she’s loving the support
Someone even thanked her in the diner’s reviews
After the story went viral, the woman also commented on the situation
Image credits: louiscozz
Follow Us