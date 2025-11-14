This 6-Year-Old Is Raising Money For Australia’s Bushfires And He Raised Over $250K In 10 Days

A lot of people are trying to help Australia, millions of donations all around the world have been made. One of the millions of donators is Owen Colley, a six-year-old from the United States, Massachusetts who creates little clay koalas to raise money for Australia.
Owen takes grey, white and black clay to create cute koalas in under four minutes. For each miniature sold, his parents make a donation to the Wildlife Rescue South Coast which helps animals in New South Wales. Owen has managed to collect over 250k dollars in 10 days!
We asked the boy’s mom to tell us the story of how this all happened: “Like so many of us when Owen first heard of the bushfires in Australia, he was devastated. He went away and drew a picture that he later told us was “a wish for Australia” – it was a picture of a koala, a kangaroo, a dingo, and rain. We wanted to provide him with an outlet so that he wouldn’t feel helpless. He’s a huge animal lover and has been making clay characters for a while, so together we thought up the clay koala and offered it to friends and family as a “thank you” for donations for bushfire-affected animals”.
The parents posted on their private Instagram about this initiative with a goal of $1,000. Later on, Owen’s grandmother shared this story with the local paper, “Knowing that our local community would want to donate, we set up a GoFundMe campaign with an even more ambitious goal of $5,000. And that’s when the story of a little boy doing big things started making its way across the world.”
They still have about 3000 koalas to make. The family is thankful for the generosity and kindness in a time of need. “Together, we can make a big difference and we hope the clay koala serves as that reminder every day”. Please consider contributing to this great cause and get yourself a clay koala!
Thank you for helping Australian animals, love Owen
