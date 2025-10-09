Influencer Passes Away After Exposing Complications From Popular ‘Fox Eyes’ Surgery

Fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior tragically passed away following an alleged botched cosmetic surgery.
Days after sharing photos of his bruised and swollen face, the 31-year-old influencer lost his life after an infection that arose from his “fox eyes” surgery.
“Well he definitely influenced me not to have that surgery,” one commented online.
Adair was declared deceased at a public hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 3.
He had built a fan-following of more than 123K followers on Instagram by sharing fashion and beauty content.
Prior to his passing, the beauty influencer revealed he was suing celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi for the alleged botched surgery.
In March, the influencer received the “fox eyes” cosmetic procedure, one of the most in-demand treatments to alter one’s facial appearance.
The 31-year-old influencer chose the “fox eyes” surgery to achieve an exotic cat-like look
The “fox eye” or “cat eye” lift, also known as a canthoplasty or canthopexy, involves lifting the outer corners of one’s eyes. The result would draw the corners slightly upward and outward.
Adair reportedly had threads inserted under his skin as part of the procedure to achieve the exotic cat-like look.
Days after the surgery, the influencer developed a serious infection and shared photos of his bruised and swollen face with his thousands of followers.
Adair spoke to local media days before his passing and said he could feel something was gravely wrong.
“As soon as I had the procedure, I felt like a vein had burst on the left side of my face,” he said.
Adair said he felt a vein “burst” on the side of his face after the procedure
“Everything was fine on the right side, but on the left side, I could feel the thread being pushed out,” the influencer added.
In his final days, Adair had repeated infections and was struggling to breathe, according to his friend, Gean Souza.
“It’s sad how people are so obsessed with their looks,” one said online
“He had been having infectious reactions and feeling discomfort since the procedure,” the friend told Brazilian magazine Quem.
Gean said the influencer’s condition worsened last week.
Adair “became ill, felt very short of breath, and was taken to the nearest emergency room at a public hospital,” the friend told local media.
The friend alleged that they didn’t receive medical records that mentioned the cause of Adair’s passing.
Gean remembered his deceased friend as a “very dear person” and hoped justice would be served.
“He still had many dreams to fulfill, he wanted to be closer to his family, to go abroad,” he told the media outlet. “What we want now is justice.”
The influencer attempted to sue celebrity surgeon Fernando Garbi for the alleged botched surgery
Adair had filed for a request for investigation against surgeon Fernando before his passing.
He attempted to sue the doctor for six crimes, including the illegal practice of medicine, fraudulent misrepresentation, and serious bodily injury.
Fernando’s lawyer denied any connection between his client and the influencer’s passing.
He said the claims were being made “by people eager for brief moments of notoriety.”
Fernando’s lawyer claimed there was no connection between the doctor and the influencer’s passing
“All legal measures, in the civil and criminal spheres, will be taken against the authors of the insults and slander, so that they respond, to the exact extent of their responsibilities, for the injuries perpetrated against Doctor Fernando,” the lawyer said in a statement.
Netizens were stunned to hear the news of Adair’s passing, with one saying, “Beauty has a high price.”
“Surgery of any kind, no matter how minor, carries a certain amount of risk…” one said.
“I’m not sure, but a lot of influencers are dy*** lately and at such young ages too, has anyone else noticed that? Or is it just me?” read another comment.
One wrote, “This is the result of going for stupid procedures, punishment of playing with nature, so upsetting.”
“Don’t complain about things you did to yourself. Take responsibility,” one harshly said.
Experts revealed that the “fox eye” is now highly in demand due to the popularity of filters
Plastic surgeon Dr. Jay Calvert said there has been a surge in demand for the “fox eye” appearance due to the popularity of online filters.
“The operation has been in vogue with my patients for a long time,” the doctor said, as quoted by an American Society of Plastic Surgeons report.
“The look patients like is akin to what many of the beauty filters do,” he added. “In fact, many patients come in for their consultation with a screenshot of their filtered face. Their request is, ‘I want to look like my filter.’”
Dr. Calvert asserted that the procedure, despite its “huge media attention,” may not be “right for every patient.”
“Plastic surgery is a very individual choice and needs to be carefully considered,” he said.
He noted that gaining information about the procedure and its results is essential for making the right choices.
“Just my motto: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it…” one wrote online
