A Coworker Asked This Guy To Watch Her Plant For 4 Days. Here’s What He Did

When this guy at an IT firm in Augusta, Georgia was asked by his coworker to take care of her plant while she was gone from work for 4 days, he decided to take the plant out to see the sights and sounds that an ordinary office plant might otherwise never get to experience.

He and the plant, a philodendron, painted the town red, having fun in some of the city’s most popular public spaces and even teaching it to drive (judging by the photos, it went really well – I’ve heard that philodendron plants are quick learners).

(h/t: CreaminFreeman)

Coffee time!

Just chatting about stuff

Post coffee time

Walk in the park

Titanic

Back to work

Lightsaber battle!

Working on a presentation

Foosball

Presentation (Plant controlling the slideshow)

PROMOTED!!!

Lion King

Thought he could simply sneak around the corner

Smash! Took the plant to school

Art?

Back home

