People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

by

On paper, autocorrect is awesome. When you send someone a text, it checks your writing and gets rid of all the spelling mistakes. But in reality… It’s even better. You see, autocorrect has a good sense of humor—sometimes it makes random edits that completely change the meaning of a word or phrase you were going for. That way, a ‘daughter’ can become a ‘disaster’ and ‘chivalry’ can turn into ‘chocolate’. And these “jokes” are even better if you notice them only after you hit “Send”.

Below, Bored Panda has compiled a bunch of tweets about some of the worst autocorrect fails that are simply funny as duck. Enjoy!

#1

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: bowNarrow007

#2

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: maryfairybobrry

#3

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: Brocklesnitch

#4

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: thearibradford

#5

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: ManLike_Nesta

#6

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: lilireinhart

#7

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: rachelle_mandik

#8

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: Kendragarden

#9

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: thearibradford

#10

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: sarabellab123

#11

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: DocAtCDI

#12

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: dad_on_my_feet

#13

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: daddydoubts

#14

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: 1followernodad

#15

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: envydatropic

#16

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: thetradingchick

#17

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: SladeWentworth

#18

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: theDapperilla

#19

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: jillboard

#20

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: XplodingUnicorn

#21

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: Lilly

#22

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: LuvPug

#23

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: aparnapkin

#24

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: HomeWithPeanut

#25

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: curlycomedy

#26

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: meenaharris

#27

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: TheCatWhisprer

#28

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: rachelle_mandik

#29

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: UnFitz

#30

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: LurkAtHomeMom

#31

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: MissHavisham

#32

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: Lilly

#33

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: anne_theriault

#34

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: rachelle_mandik

#35

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: SladeWentworth

#36

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: Manda_like_wine

#37

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: jillboard

#38

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: jessicasizeland

#39

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: MaraWilson

#40

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: CindyPoluta

#41

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: UnFitz

#42

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: brokeymcpoverty

#43

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: HomeWithPeanut

#44

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: tanipartner1998

#45

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: envydatropic

#46

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: Gupton68

#47

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: maryfairybobrry

#48

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: thepursuinglife

#49

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: ladyxesphio

#50

People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

Image source: AngryBlackLady

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Alice In Wonderland Wood Carving
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Look at the way she was dressed…”: Women Tweet Their Underwear Pics After Lawyer Blames Teen In Rape Trial
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
When My Cat Feels Sad
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Spent Two Weeks Documenting Daily Lives Of People In Burkina Faso, West Africa (26 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
New Hippopotamus Chair By Maximo Riera Is The Size Of A Real Hippo
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Modern family season 11
How Alex Dunphy Evolved On “Modern Family”
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.