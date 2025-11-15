People Share Their Autocorrect Fails That Made Their Mundane Messages Hilarious (50 Pics)

On paper, autocorrect is awesome. When you send someone a text, it checks your writing and gets rid of all the spelling mistakes. But in reality… It’s even better. You see, autocorrect has a good sense of humor—sometimes it makes random edits that completely change the meaning of a word or phrase you were going for. That way, a ‘daughter’ can become a ‘disaster’ and ‘chivalry’ can turn into ‘chocolate’. And these “jokes” are even better if you notice them only after you hit “Send”.
Below, Bored Panda has compiled a bunch of tweets about some of the worst autocorrect fails that are simply funny as duck. Enjoy!
#1
Image source: bowNarrow007
#2
Image source: maryfairybobrry
#3
Image source: Brocklesnitch
#4
Image source: thearibradford
#5
Image source: ManLike_Nesta
#6
Image source: lilireinhart
#7
Image source: rachelle_mandik
#8
Image source: Kendragarden
#9
Image source: thearibradford
#10
Image source: sarabellab123
#11
Image source: DocAtCDI
#12
Image source: dad_on_my_feet
#13
Image source: daddydoubts
#14
Image source: 1followernodad
#15
Image source: envydatropic
#16
Image source: thetradingchick
#17
Image source: SladeWentworth
#18
Image source: theDapperilla
#19
Image source: jillboard
#20
Image source: XplodingUnicorn
#21
Image source: Lilly
#22
Image source: LuvPug
#23
Image source: aparnapkin
#24
Image source: HomeWithPeanut
#25
Image source: curlycomedy
#26
Image source: meenaharris
#27
Image source: TheCatWhisprer
#28
Image source: rachelle_mandik
#29
Image source: UnFitz
#30
Image source: LurkAtHomeMom
#31
Image source: MissHavisham
#32
Image source: Lilly
#33
Image source: anne_theriault
#34
Image source: rachelle_mandik
#35
Image source: SladeWentworth
#36
Image source: Manda_like_wine
#37
Image source: jillboard
#38
Image source: jessicasizeland
#39
Image source: MaraWilson
#40
Image source: CindyPoluta
#41
Image source: UnFitz
#42
Image source: brokeymcpoverty
#43
Image source: HomeWithPeanut
#44
Image source: tanipartner1998
#45
Image source: envydatropic
#46
Image source: Gupton68
#47
Image source: maryfairybobrry
#48
Image source: thepursuinglife
#49
Image source: ladyxesphio
#50
Image source: AngryBlackLady
Follow Us