Drew Houston: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Drew Houston: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Drew Houston

March 4, 1983

Acton, Massachusetts, US

43 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Drew Houston?

Drew Houston is an American internet entrepreneur known for building innovative tech solutions. He guides Dropbox, a global file storage and collaboration platform, with a user-focused vision.

His breakout arrived after a frustrating bus ride when he realized he forgot his USB drive. This moment sparked the idea for Dropbox, which quickly gained millions of users worldwide.

Early Life and Education

Born in Acton, Massachusetts, Drew Houston showed an early aptitude for technology, learning BASIC programming on his father Ken Houston’s computer. His mother, Cecily Houston, was a high school librarian.

He attended Acton-Boxborough Regional High School before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from MIT, where he also co-founded an SAT prep company.

Notable Relationships

Drew Houston is married, having shared wedding photos on Instagram in April 2022, confirming his marriage. Details about his wife remain private, maintaining a low public profile.

He has one child, with details regarding his family life largely kept out of the public eye. Houston resides in Austin, Texas.

Career Highlights

Drew Houston co-founded Dropbox in 2007, an online backup and storage service that rapidly evolved into a leading global collaboration platform. The company now serves over 700 million users worldwide.

He successfully led Dropbox to its initial public offering in March 2018, with shares jumping over 35 percent on its first day of trading. Houston also joined Meta’s board of directors in February 2020.

Signature Quote

“Instead of trying to make your life perfect, give yourself the freedom to make it an adventure, and go ever upward.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Lunatic Bride Sends Out A List Of Crazy Rules To Her Bridesmaids And People Don’t Even Know What To Say
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
7 Deadly Sins In The Modern World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Ikea Man Turned Into Famous Cartoon Characters
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
“The State Of LinkedIn” Twitter Page Exposes The Cringiest And Most Out-Of-Touch Posts On LinkedIn (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
70th Primetime Emmy Awards: My Reaction
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2018
Woman Lets Her Nephew Call Her Mom, His Bio Mom Loses It And Demands She Puts A Stop To It
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2025