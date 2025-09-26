29 Incredible Wedding Photos From Around the World, As Shared By The FdB Wedding Awards

by

Welcome to the results of the 40th edition of the FdB Wedding Awards.

This round marks a very special milestone in our history: 10 years celebrating creativity, storytelling, and excellence in wedding photography.

Hundreds of photographers from around the world submitted their work, sharing unique moments of love, light, and connection. Once again, less than 10% of the entries have been awarded, highlighting the extraordinary level of talent in our community.

For this round, we had the honor of welcoming an international jury of outstanding photographers:

Bettina Vass (Iceland) – Known for her bold use of natural light and the ability to turn landscapes into cinematic backdrops for intimate emotions.

Hollie Rosa Mateer (United Kingdom) – A documentary wedding photographer whose images are filled with authenticity, humor, and a genuine sense of humanity.

Alcides A.G. Photography (Panama) – Celebrated for vibrant storytelling and emotional depth, capturing weddings with the warmth and rhythm of Latin America.

Their unique perspectives and expertise shaped the selection of the winning images in this edition.

And now, all eyes turn to the final round of the year, where the annual champions will be decided. Among the prizes awaits an unforgettable journey to Lake Como, Italy — one of the world’s most romantic destinations.

Congratulations to all the winners of Round 40, and thank you for being part of this incredible community!

#1 The Bride’s Best Friend Approves The Big Day — Paws And All

Photo by Carmelo Ucchino

#2 Even On Their Wedding Day, The Cat Steals The Spotlight

Photo by David Arbus

#3 Surrounded By A Galaxy Of Lights, They Walk Into Forever Hand In Hand

Photo by Adriano Perelli

#4 When The Veil Says Mysterious, But Your Face Says Fabulous

Photo by Letizia Di Candia

#5 Forget The First Dance — These Two Went Straight For The First Dive

Photo by Miguel Ángel Muniesa

#6 Mirror, Mirror In My Hand, Please Don’t Reveal My Wedding Jitters

Photo by Franco Raineri

#7 When Chairs Start Flying, You Know It’s A Legendary Wedding

Photo by Santiago Moldes

#8 Proof That A Hug Is The Best Wedding Accessory

Photo by Gaetano Pipitone

#9 Sweaty Shirts, Strong Cocktails — The Real Wedding Survival Kit

Photo by Goran Kris

#10 Confetti, Sunglasses, And Pure Chaos: Wedding Goals Unlocked

Photo by Pablo Banterla

#11 Tiny Humans, Giant Love — Proof That Romance Makes The World Look Small

Photo by Roberto Abril

#12 Love Reflected In Fragments — A Thousand Silhouettes, One Story

Photo by David de Loro

#13 Grandma Just Turned The Wedding Into A Rock Concert

Photo by Ignacio Cano

#14 Veils That Double As Wings: Now That’s Bridal Multitasking

Photo by José Ignacio Ruiz

#15 Sisterhood, Laughter, And A Toast To The Bride — A Renaissance Of Joy

Photo by Fabio Schiazza

#16 When The Groom Said “Throw Me A Party,” They Took It Literally

Photo by Manu Cecilia

#17 When Friendship Lifts You Higher Than Gravity Ever Could

Photo by Alberto Ramírez

#18 Love So Big They Needed Their Own Water Tank

Photo by Fernando Espejo Nieto

#19 Bridesmaids, Heels, And A Toddler With Plans Of Her Own

Photo by Gustavo Pinela

#20 Half The Photo Screams Romance, The Other Half Screams Album Cover

Photo by Manu Sánchez

#21 Walking Into Marriage Like Two Silhouettes In A Soap Opera Intro

Photo by Pedro Álvarez

#22 A Sip Of Sunshine Under The Bluest Sky

Photo by Davu Novoa

#23 The Cake Is Ready, The Phone Is Out — Because Memories Deserve To Be Saved Twice

Photo by Federica Ariemma

#24 When Life Gives You Blue Walls, Wear A Red Dress And Outshine The Cat

Photo by Francisco Álvarez

#25 That Veil Has Better Dance Moves Than Most Guests

Photo by Matteo Lomonte

#26 The Groomsmen Lift Isn’t Official Until Someone Sees Your Bare Feet

Photo by Raul Gori

#27 A Burst Of Color, A Mask, And The Taste Of Celebration

Photo by David Copado

#28 When Your Wedding Portraits Look Like A ’90s Pop Album Cover

Photo by Gabriel Monsalve

#29 Cake? Champagne? Nope — This Is A Full-Scale Fireworks Show

Photo by Simona Cancelli

