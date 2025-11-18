Maltipoo Dog Breed: FAQs, Health, and Care Info

Looking for the perfect furry companion? Discover the Maltipoo, an irresistible hybrid breed dog that combines the best of the Maltese and Poodle. Curious about their look, behavior, health & how to care for them? We have all the info you need.
The Maltipoo, a delightful hybrid of the Maltese and Poodle – either Toy or Miniature – is known for its enduring puppy-like appearance, friendly disposition, and hypoallergenic coat. With a compact frame, expressive eyes, and a range of coat colors, they quickly become cherished family members.
Read on to decide if these cute dogs are right for you. We’ve got all the details about these charming dogs!
Quick Facts
Image credits: Xuan Nguyen
What Is a Maltipoo Dog Breed?
This pup is a charming mix of Maltese and Poodle (Toy or Miniature versions). It’s a modern designer breed falling into the category of poodle mixes – known for its forever young, puppy-like look and small size. Maltipoos make amazing pets, perfect for people who live alone or need a therapy dog. Thanks to their small-sized Poodle and Maltese parents, they’re quite compact.
And, these gentle and loving dogs are a testament to purposeful breeding, merging the best traits of two well-known breeds to create a friendly & charming canine friend.
History of the Maltipoo
The Maltipoo has its roots deeply embedded in the histories of its parent breeds: the Maltese and the Poodle.
The creation of the Maltipoo, mixing these two well-loved breeds, doesn’t have a specific start date or creator. But, its goal was clear – to make a small, loving pet for those with allergies. And these dogs have even caught the attention of celebrities like Blake Lively, Rihanna, and Miley Cyrus.
Most Maltipoos are first-generation mixes of Maltese and Poodles. While some, though, are bred from Maltipoos themselves.
Maltipoo Appearance and Color
Image credits: Josh Rocklage
The Maltipoo stands out with its unique appearance and a spectrum of coat colors. Each one is unique, combining the best parts of both its parent breeds into a cuddly, expressive, and colorful friend. Let’s look at what makes them so distinctive:
Maltipoo Size and Weight
Maltipoos can be different sizes, depending on whether their Poodle parent was a Toy or Miniature. They’re usually 8 to 14 inches tall and weigh between 5 to 20 pounds.
Maltipoo Personality & Temperament
Image credits: noelle
Maltipoos embody a harmonious blend of affection, playfulness, intelligence, and adaptability, making them not just pets, but beloved members of the family. Here’s what sets them apart:
Ideal Owner
The perfect owner for a Maltipoo is someone who can be with them a lot and take good care of them. And they’re great for families with older, gentle kids or for people living alone.
These dogs need lots of attention and can suffer from separation anxiety if they’re left alone too much. Maltipoos can live happily in different places – from big houses to small apartments. They love being part of the family’s activities so be ready to include them in most parts of your life.
Maltipoo vs Other Pets
Maltipoos usually get along well with other pets in the family, provided they are socialized early. They tend to be friendly with both dogs and cats, especially if they grow up together. However – watch them closely as they might chase smaller pets or cats they don’t know. But when introducing a Maltipoo to existing pets, it’s crucial to supervise their first interactions in a controlled environment. And it’s best to have them play gently, especially with other dogs, because young Maltipoos might not handle rough play well.
Maltipoo Grooming & Care
Image credits: sq lim
The Maltipoo requires attentive care to maintain its charming appearance. Despite being low shedders, their grooming regimen is far from minimal. Here’s what you need to know to keep your Maltipoo looking and feeling great:
Taking care of Maltipoo’s grooming is a constant job, but it keeps them looking nice and healthy.
Common Maltipoo Health Issues
Maltipoos are predisposed to several health issues, though not every dog will experience them. Understanding these potential conditions is vital for prospective and current owners.
Regular veterinary check-ups, living a healthy lifestyle, and catching problems early can help manage these issues, letting your Maltipoo live a happy and healthy life.
Food and Nutrition
Feeding your Maltipoo the right food is key for their health. Choose dog food that’s approved by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) to make sure they get what they need for a:
Other tips for feeding include:
Maltipoo Training
Image credits: noelle
Start training your Maltipoo as soon as they come home. These smart dogs do well with short, regular training sessions – best kept to about 15 minutes a day. This keeps them focused. Positive reinforcement, using treats or toys, is highly effective for teaching them new commands and tricks.
And early and ongoing socialization is crucial to build their confidence around people and other dogs. With some patience & steady effort, your Maltipoo will quickly learn to be a well-behaved companion.
Exercise Needs
Maltipoos are lively and require daily exercise to maintain their health and happiness. Even just 10 to 15 minutes of activities can make a big difference like:
Adequate exercise (both physical & mental) helps prevent the onset of destructive behavior due to pent-up energy.
Recognized Clubs
The Maltipoo isn’t recognized by the American Kennel Club as a purebred – but many hybrid and designer dog groups do recognize them. These include:
Many Maltipoo clubs and nonprofit organizations focus on this mixed breed. And they offer lots of breed information & work towards getting more recognition for Maltipoos.
Buying a Maltipoo
When you’re thinking about getting a Maltipoo puppy, it’s really important to choose a reputable breeder. Ethical breeders focus on the health and socialization of their dogs, providing lifetime support to new owners. They conduct health screenings for issues common in Maltese and Poodles – including patellar & thyroid exams, and eye health certified by the Canine Eye Registry Foundation. Stay away from backyard breeders who might not do these important health checks, as their puppies could have health and behavior problems.
Bottom Line: So when buying make sure the puppy’s parents have been checked for health issues and are bred responsibly, usually when they’re at least two or three years old.
Maltipoo FAQs
How Long Do Maltipoos Live?
Maltipoos usually live for 10-15 years. Things like their diet, how much they exercise & their overall health can really affect how long they live.
How Much Do Maltipoos Cost?
The price of a Maltipoo puppy can be anywhere from $400 to $4,000. This depends on:
Getting a Maltipoo from a shelter, rescue, or a less-known breeder might cost $400 to $800. But – for a well-raised puppy with health promises, you should expect to pay between $1,000 and $4,000.
Is a Maltipoo Hypoallergenic?
Maltipoos are often thought to be good for people with allergies because of their Poodle side, which means they might not cause as many allergies. But no dog is totally hypoallergenic – as all dogs make some allergens. So prospective owners with allergies should spend time with Maltipoos to gauge their individual reactions before making a commitment.
Conclusion
The Maltipoo is a remarkable and endearing companion, blending the best qualities of the Maltese & Poodle breeds. They are loving, smart, and easy to adapt, making them perfect for any home. Whether you’re a family seeking a furry friend or a single individual craving loyal companionship – the Maltipoo’s affectionate nature shines through. Their unique appearance, with those expressive eyes and a variety of coat colors, adds to their charm.
Just remember, they need regular grooming and lots of care, but their unwavering devotion makes it all worthwhile. And, their friendly nature and intelligence make them quickly become loved members of a family.
