Owners Teach Their Shiba Inu To Paint, Sell Paintings Worth ~$5000

by

Welcome to the internet, the place where you can learn that even dogs are better artists than you are. Meet Hunter, a Shiba Inu who creates abstract art and already has thousands of people following him on social media.

This 5-year-old good boy lives in Alberta, Canada together with his human, Kenny Au, and his wife, Denise Lo. “Our house has a big wall that we wanted to put some unique artwork on,” the couple told Bored Panda. “We tried a few things different things, but couldn’t really settle on anything. Since Hunter is such a huge part of our lives, we thought it would be appropriate if he made some cool paintings for us. We tried training him to hold the brush, and then touch the brush to a piece of paper, and when we added paint, the result was very surprising.”

“When he first learned it, he wanted to do it all the time,” said Au. “But we make sure we switch things up often so he doesn’t overdo himself or get bored. With painting, we’ve incorporated it into his daily routine and he seems to love having a job. It makes him calmer throughout the day.”

As this adorable dog continued to express his creative nature, the couple decided to start an Instagram page for his doggy art and eventually even an Etsy shop, where everyone can buy his beautiful paintings for $38 a pop.

Au and Lo say they will continue to have Hunter painting as long as the cute dog is into it. If he ever gets bored of it, they’ll stop. According to them, Hunter thinks of them more as his companions than his masters.

“He has a lot of energy and seems to be happiest when we exercise him physically and mentally as well, so we taught him as many tricks as we could think of,” the couple added. “He can clean up his toys, fetch our slippers, stack toy rings, etc. He’s definitely the smartest dog we’ve ever owned, but also has a strong personality so if he doesn’t like something we’re asking him to do, he lets us know, like getting his nails clipped.”

Watch the videos below to see Hunter in action

People immediately fell in love with the adorable artist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
