“No Hitting”: Mom Ignores MIL’s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

by

Kids need discipline, but it’s the parents’ job to figure out what forms of it are appropriate for them. In the past, corporal punishment was the norm. In fact, in one study, a whopping 55% of adults said they were spanked as children. As a result, many of them swear never to spank their own kids.

So did these parents, but they ran into a disagreement with the grandma. To her, their no physical punishment rule seemed laughable, and she said she would still do it because her generation “turned out just fine.” After hearing that, the parents had to make a choice: protect their daughter or allow the grandma to make her own rules.

A grandma refused to adhere to parents’ discipline rules and lost the right to see her granddaughter alone

&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

Image credits: blancoturquesaphoto / freepik (not the actual photo)

After the topic of spanking came up, she refused to listen to the parents and said she would do it if needed

&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

Image credits: bokodi / freepik (not the actual photo)

&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)

&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

Image credits: bless-their-hearts

“I know she would have hit her without asking,” the mom wrote in the comments

&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

The commenters sided with the parents, calling out the MIL’s outdated views on corporal punishment

&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter
&#8220;No Hitting&#8221;: Mom Ignores MIL&#8217;s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Rings of Power Episode 7: A World Engulfed in Flames and Uncertain Alliances
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2022
Hey Pandas, What Is The Latest Movie You Watched (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
5 Space Thrillers to Binge While Dodging Black Holes
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2024
Son Starts Sharing His Dad’s Hilarious Reactions To Video Games And His Dad Jokes Are Cracking Everyone Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Chuck Norris’ Kids Break Silence After Their Dad’s ‘Sudden’ Passing
3 min read
Mar, 20, 2026
Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Convo You’ve Had With Your Parents As An Adult? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.