“No Hitting”: Mom Ignores MIL’s Crocodile Tears After She Jokes About Spanking Her Daughter

Kids need discipline, but it’s the parents’ job to figure out what forms of it are appropriate for them. In the past, corporal punishment was the norm. In fact, in one study, a whopping 55% of adults said they were spanked as children. As a result, many of them swear never to spank their own kids.
So did these parents, but they ran into a disagreement with the grandma. To her, their no physical punishment rule seemed laughable, and she said she would still do it because her generation “turned out just fine.” After hearing that, the parents had to make a choice: protect their daughter or allow the grandma to make her own rules.
A grandma refused to adhere to parents’ discipline rules and lost the right to see her granddaughter alone
Image credits: blancoturquesaphoto / freepik (not the actual photo)
After the topic of spanking came up, she refused to listen to the parents and said she would do it if needed
Image credits: bokodi / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: rawpixel.com / freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: bless-their-hearts
“I know she would have hit her without asking,” the mom wrote in the comments
The commenters sided with the parents, calling out the MIL’s outdated views on corporal punishment
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