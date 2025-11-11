Cats That Pose Like Pin Up Girls (18 pics)

As popular as the blog comparing adorable cats to beautiful men is, it was clear that there was a market for comparisons between cats and pretty ladies as well. I can only assume that this is the reasoning behind the creation of the “Cats That Look Like Pinup Girls” Tumblr. Now ladies and gentlemen of any persuasion can feast their eyes on comparisons between cute cats and beautiful people.
The premise is simple – find a picture of a beautiful pinup model, and then find a cat photo that matches it (or the other way around). Cute kitties and beautiful pinup poses go well together just like cute kitties and… well, just about anything else, really.
The blog was created by Australian creative freelancer Rachael Aslett and advertises Hurly-Burly, an alternative clothing store. It was only a matter of time before such a blog was created, as one of the internet’s main purposes is to do anything related to funny cats that can possibly be done.
Source: catsthatlooklikepinupgirls.tumblr.com
