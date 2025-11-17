Realistic 3D Butterflies Made From Thread And Wire

by

My name is Lou and I’m an embroidery artist from London who creates butterflies almost entirely of thread. I started out mounting real butterflies but found it increasingly difficult to source specimens that were guaranteed to have died naturally so I set about trying to make my own! Using a traditional method called stump work I began experimenting with sculpting the wings from wire and combining this with my freehand embroidery style and techniques, which once mounted and framed, look much like the real thing.

You can buy my pieces from my Etsy store and follow me on Instagram where I post behind-the-scenes videos of each butterfly being made!

More info: Instagram

#1

Realistic 3D Butterflies Made From Thread And Wire

Image source: MariposaLondon

#2

Realistic 3D Butterflies Made From Thread And Wire

Image source: MariposaLondon

#3

Realistic 3D Butterflies Made From Thread And Wire

Image source: MariposaLondon

#4

Realistic 3D Butterflies Made From Thread And Wire

Image source: MariposaLondon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
