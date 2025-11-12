I Photographed Bory Castle In Hungary

The Bory Castle, located in Székesfehérvár, the historical capital of Hungary, is an architectural gem which is often referred to as the Hungarian Taj Mahal. It took 40 years for the architect and sculptor Jenő Bory to build the castle with his own hands, and he finally erected a monument to his dreams and wife. Their love story is amazing, and so is the castle. If you visit Hungary, don’t miss it!
The fairy-tale castle is not open to the visitors in winter so the building and the garden can be admired only from the outside. But with the help of these pictures, we have the chance to feast our eyes on the snow-covered towers and garden.
