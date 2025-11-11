Meet Gimo, The Cat With The Biggest Eyes Ever

Remember a Scottish fold cat called Gimo that we shared a few days ago? Of course, you do! He’s impossible to forget once you’ve seen him. And if you haven’t yet been acquainted with this impossibly cute cat then take a look at the pictures below to see what all the fuzz (sorry) is about.
Whether the Scottish fold cat is standing on his back legs, preparing to pounce from a secret location, casually sitting in a cardboard box or simply staring at you with his big-eyed kisser, Gimo does everything with a level of cuteness that puts normal cats to shame. In fact, he could even teach classes on the art of being a cute black cat. But he’d have to teach them in the day because you just wouldn’t see the black cat at night. Except for his eyes that is. Those big, round, mesmerizing eyes. Don’t look at them for too long. If you do, you might never escape.
More info: Instagram (h/t: lovemeow)
