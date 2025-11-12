Barbie Unveils 17 New Dolls Based On Inspiring Women Like Frida Kahlo And Chloe Kim, And We Want Them All

by

Barbie dolls have been introducing girls to beauty and fashion trends for 58 years, but recently the company decided to switch things up. To better understand what the current society needs, Barbie surveyed 8,000 mothers. It found out that 86% of them are worried about what kind of role models their daughters are exposed to, so the company created 17 dolls of real and famous women.

“Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie, and we are thrilled to shine a light on real-life female historical figures and famous athletes to remind them that they can be anything,” senior vice president and general manager of Barbie, Lisa McKnight, said in a news release.

Each “Inspiring Women” doll comes with educational information about the way each of the female heroes shaped society. The lineup consists of both historical and modern-day figures. Amelia Earhart, the first female to fly across the Atlantic Ocean and Frida Kahlo, the famous artist, and activist, is among them. Although the series has only three dolls so far, the lineup is set to grow with the release of new ones, a spokeswoman for Mattel said.

Barbie also made new additions to its Shero program, which began in 2015. The initiative has already honored such history-making women like Ibtihaj Muhammad, Misty Copeland, Ava DuVernay, Eva Chen, and Ashley Graham. Now, it’s celebrating even more modern-day female heroes: gold-winning Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, world-renowned chef Hélène Darroze, and others.

More info: mattel.com

Barbie surveyed 8,000 mothers and found out that 86% of them are worried about what kind of role models their daughters are exposed to

In response, the company has released a series of empowering women dolls from both the past and present

Frida Kahlo, Artist

Amelia Earhart, Aviation Pioneer

Martyna Wojciechowska, Journalist

Hélène Darroze, World-Renowned Chef

Ashley Graham, Model And Body Activist

Patty Jenkins, Filmmaker

Katherine Johnson, NASA Mathematician And Physicist

Yuan Yuan Tan, Prima Ballerina

Sara Gama, Soccer Player

Leyla Piedayesh, Designer and Entrepreneur

Ibtihaj Muhammad, Fencing Champion

Bindi Irwin, Conservationist

Xiaotong Guan, Actress And Philanthropist

Chloe Kim, Snowboarding Champion

Gabby Douglas, Gymnastics Champion

Ava Duvernay, Film Director

Hui Ruoqi, Volleyball Champion

Nicola Adams Obe, Boxing Champion

Some people applauded the new dolls

While others thought they shouldn’t exist in the first place

What do you think?

