Artist Fully Restores Rusty And Abandoned Car Models, And Here Are His Best 17 Works

If you’re reading this post, you probably already know how soothing it is to see a real car get detailed and restored to perfection. Turns out, you can get the same satisfaction from watching a model car get restored, too.
The term “beyond repair” seems to hold little meaning for one artist and YouTuber called “Restore Machines.” With over 500k subscribers on YouTube, the artist shares rusty and abandoned car models being fixed to full restoration.
If you’re into watching real cars get the restoration treatment they deserve, we’re confident you’ll enjoy these transformations as well. Given that, you can also see the repaired car models in a video format. “Restore Machines” has a ton of videos where he shows a time lapse of fixing the miniature vehicles, so if you’re really into it, you won’t be short of entertainment this week.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
