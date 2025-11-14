Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Embarrassing Thing Your Mom Or Dad Did? (Closed)

Mom and dads…
#1
When my step dad and I are at Home Depot and he dances in front of the cameras in the aisles. I have to pretend like I don’t know him.
#2
We went to the 4 corners thing in navajo once and my mom was having the funnest time jumping in between states. She was like LOOK AT Meee!!!!. Take a pictureeee!!!!. The place was packed and everyone was staring at us.
#3
WHY do I have to take a million “memorable photos”???
#4
Whenever I’m on video call my dad goes to my phone screen and jokingly starts asking (in the typical caveman voice) how a person is in ny phone. Its funny but embarrassing every time.
#5
My mom just starts singing really randomly in random places not because something is wrong with her she just really likes music and it gets really awkward sometimes especially in the grocery store and stuff
#6
So this is gonna be a whole story.
One day, I wanted to eat a donut for snack ( we always get donuts from my dads coworkers), so as a normal person would do, go to ask my dad if i could eat one. My mom spends a lot of time in our guest room in our basement ( along with our pool table )cuz it has a TV, and I couldnt find my dad ( he also spends a lot of time in the basement ). The guest room door was closed and I had a dark thought. Keep in mind, it was about 10 am, and I was about 11. I thought my parents were… You know… Cuz i couldn’t find my dad or my mom, a door is suspiciously closed and I feared the worst. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t spiraling so I ever so softly knocked on the door. Nobody answered. I ran away and up the stairs. i really wanted a donut so I went back down a few minutes later and knocked again, but harder and louder.” NOPE ” i told my self and rushed back up the stairs. I sat on the couch and pretended nothing happened. ” – Enter my IRL name here -! Did you knock on the door? ” my mom asked. i went back down the stairs and yelled ” YES” back. I explained to her what I thought and she started laughing and apparently my dad was out getting some coffee for her. Super embarrassing for all 3 of us. My brother was asleep so he never knew.
#7
Whenever my dad is on calls and I get close to him, he will pull me over and announce me to his coworkers
