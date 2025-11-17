My 30 Photographs Documenting Daily Life Amidst San Francisco’s Residents And Workers

I am Joe Quintana, a California-based photographer. I hold a BFA in Photography from the Art Institute of San Francisco and an MFA from Stanford University.
For more than 10 years straight, I photographed in the streets of San Francisco where I lived and worked at the time. What I have to share is my personal exploitation of images of living day-to-day with the people who live and work in the city.
More info: yahoomeat5.wixsite.com
