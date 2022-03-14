Remembering William Hurt: Actor Dies at 71

We can’t keep our favorite actors around forever, no matter how much we want to. What we can do is remember them when they’re gone, as the memories, they leave behind are often great enough to keep them in mind for a long time to come. William Hurt has, for a long time, been one of the many actors that people have revered for one role or another since Body Heat is one of the movies that many would remember in the long history of his career. Sadly, Hurt passed away recently from complications brought on by prostate cancer that he’d been living with for a while. Trying to narrow down his long and storied career is kind of difficult since William started off in TV back in the late 70s and went back and forth between cinema and TV for a while. Where he truly managed to shine however was in the movies, as this is where a lot of people remember him from since he created many, many characters that are bound to keep his memory alive as time moves forward.
There are some movies that Hurt starred in that will be remembered more than others, and some that a lot of people might not recall for one reason or another. But his style of acting was often something that could be defined as a very strong and over-powering presence that helped to bring out the best in those around him. There were times however when his act could be overpowering, either by design or simply because he was such a strong character. His time as Marshall in Mr. Brooks, the inner voice that accompanied the titular character everywhere. Marshall was actually just as good as Mr. Brooks since he was the unbound nature of the individual and also his guardian in a very macabre way.
Another fun role to watch him in was as Frank Quinlan in the John Travolta-led Michael, a movie about the titular archangel coming to earth and performing miracles until he has to return to heaven. The movie was one of those that was a lot of fun when it came out but was kind of forgotten as the years went on. William is one reason why several movies were remembered, though some features, such as Dark City, which featured him as Detective Bumstead, a man that was practical-minded and didn’t believe anything other than what he could see. It didn’t help that the premise of the story was that most people were being used as test subjects that were being used by the Others to gauge what it took to recreate the human soul. He wasn’t exactly in command in this movie, since Rufus Sewell played the main character, but he still played a great supporting role that helped to move the movie along. Trying to pin down the best movie out of everything he’s ever done is kind of tough since his ability to turn in a role has never been in question. But taking the time to list which movies we remember the most is exceedingly easy.
Honestly, one of the most recognized characters he’s played in a while has been General Ross from The Incredible Hulk and the Avengers movies since it’s one of the most recent roles he took on. Taking a look at his beginnings it can be seen that it was predicted in school that he’d be on Broadway one day, which is funny since he did become a stage actor at one point before moving into TV and cinema. Anytime Hurt was seen on screen it was easy to enjoy whichever character he happened to be playing since in all honesty, the guy was like the favorite uncle or father figure that was calm, patient, and capable of making people happy in some fundamental way. He managed to play the villain in several roles quite well, and it was easy to despise him as General Ross at times since he stepped into the role hard enough that he was easy to see as the hardass that was bound to have his way no matter what anyone else wanted. In other words, Hurt was one of the more refined chameleons of cinema since he knew how to get into just about any role imaginable.
It’s a sad day when a great actor passes away, and yet it can be said with confidence that his name is going to be added to the list of celebrities that pass away every year from one thing or another. We don’t get to keep those we enjoy forever, and the sun is going to set one day on all of the greats that have come along. But the best thing we can do is keep their names alive by recalling what they contributed to entertainment. Rest in peace sir, you’ll be missed.