Man Calls Out Wife For Not Tipping A Server After She Denied Her Request, Gets A Reality Check

Waitstaff depends on tips. They know it, their customers know it, and it’s often a huge part of what drives their interactions.
So after their server refused to take a picture of their table, Reddit user Specific_Bowler_3159 and his wife got into an argument about how it should affect their gratuity.
Ultimately, the woman decided that the waitress shouldn’t get anything at all, and the guy didn’t want to make a scene, so he let it go.
However, as time went by, he couldn’t help but feel like he should’ve taken a more proactive, and by extension, confrontational, stance.
He made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ where he described the situation in greater detail and asked its members for advice.
This couple had different opinions on how much to tip their “rude” server
And it left the husband with a sour taste in his mouth
It’s difficult to come to a definitive verdict
Browsing the internet, you can find discussions about such a scenario with support and criticism for both camps. Similar to this couple, opinions are pretty much split.
Blogger and foodie Victoria Belle believes that ultimately, taking photos at a restaurant is all about how you conduct yourself.
“Whether you are just an average person, an influencer of some kind, or a professional photographer, just be thoughtful. Be kind and considerate of other restaurant guests and the restaurant staff,” she writes.
We can apply the same principle to the workers, too. Are they running between 15 tables? Helping in the kitchen? Did they refuse in a polite manner? If so, then perhaps there’s nothing we can accuse them of.
Recently, Hilton launched a program called the ‘Waitographer’ where they had hundreds of their staff members trained by a renowned photographer to ensure that they can capture their clients’ special memories.
This was done after the chain conducted its own research and found that half (50%) of respondents want more pictures with friends and family, but nearly two-fifths (38%) of snaps by waiters and waitresses are deemed ‘bad.’
However, it’s important to remember that not every establishment has the resources to do this, and some might even have internal policies that dissuade staff from taking up the camera in the first place.
So as with many everyday situations, common courtesy is what should guide you under these circumstances.
People, including those who’ve worked in the industry, mainly supported the man’s wife
