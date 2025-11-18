“God, That Felt Good”: Employee Makes Client Regret Not Trusting Their Knowledge By Doing As Told

Being in the service industry requires patience and understanding. It involves dealing with rude clients and customers, some of whom think they know better than the person doing the job.
A tech support employee faced this headache when he encountered an internet service provider (ISP) requesting the removal of a client’s entire list of digital assets. He tried to warn the ISP about the potential repercussions, but they still pushed on.
The author didn’t do as he was told, but he gave the ISP something to worry about, as advised by his boss. He also shared his story with the Malicious Compliance subreddit, where he mostly received praise for his actions.
Service industry employees may encounter know-it-all clients and customers
Image credits: Elisa Ventur (Not the actual photo)
A tech support employee received an order from an internet service provider to delete all of their client’s digital assets
Image credits: rivage (Not the actual photo)
The author didn’t completely follow the directive, but he gave the ISP something to worry about
Image credits: PineScentedSewerRat
Having a know-it-all employee could be a company problem
The ISP representative who spoke with the author knew what would happen if they proceeded with the request. Yet, they pushed through.
Some employees carry this know-it-all approach to their work, and according to author and workplace expert Amy Gallo, it could be because the company encourages such behavior.
“Many organizations reward people who act as if they have all the answers,” Gallo wrote in an article for Ted.com, adding that acting like you know everything “is a shrewd survival tactic.”
Had the ISP employee listened to the author’s warning about the total deletion of digital assets, the client wouldn’t have shut down for an afternoon.
Image credits: Lukas (Not the actual photo)
There is a more effective way to deal with know-it-alls without trying to match wits
Trying to match wits with a know-it-all is likely a pointless pursuit. The author tried his best to explain the consequences, to no avail.
Instead, show them respect. As leadership expert and best-selling author Dianna Booher pointed out, the goal is to create a conversation, not a presentation.
“Aim for a fresh dialogue or conversation to present your idea, proposal, product, or service,” Booher wrote in an article for Forbes.
Contradicting someone with a know-it-all attitude may lead to nowhere because they avoid being wrong and possibly losing face. Booher advises offering an alternative and giving them two “right choices.”
“Another approach for someone in your situation—one that might make sense—is to do X,” Booher wrote as an example statement.
While the author expressed contradiction, he was straightforward in laying out the consequences of such decisions. He likewise offered an alternative. He did his part and handled the situation well. His bosses also deserve credit for their show of support.
What do you think, readers? How did the author handle the situation? Was there anything he could have done differently?
Image credits: Christina Morillo (Not the actual photo)
The author provided more details, but most commenters lauded him for how he handled the issue
