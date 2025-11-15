Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’re Not Good At But Love Doing Anyway? (Closed)

The biggest lie that some of believe is the idea that we have to be “good” at something in order to participate. Time to bust the myth! Be it playing piano off-key to drawing absolute nonsense, name something that you adore doing with great joy despite being seemingly not great at it…
#1
singing, i absolutely love it but i don’t think i’m good, but people think i am but i don’t think so lmao
#2
I like playing video games, even though I’m not even relatively close to being excellent at it.
#3
Writing. I’m absolutely HORRIBLE at it, but it is one of my passions! ( along with baking)
#4
I like playing Overwatch. I was scared of losing so I would play against AI. but I got used to playing online after that.
#5
drawing, coding, and singing I suck at all of them but its fun
#6
i like to draw,sing, and dance but i suck at it :D
#7
im not good at socializing but for some reason i love it.i like basketball and skate boarding but i suck at both
#8
3d animating i have a channel where i upload videos about animations i made https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfah6NouLmfYw5WkDOLGPCQ/videos?view=0
EpicXd haha – YouTube
#9
Drawing. I draw like a four year old but its fun
#10
“animating”, but i’m gonna try to get better, it’s really fun.
#11
I like writing and woodworking.
I’m utterly useless at both. I can knock something together or write a full sentence but say, make something of quality…..nope.
#12
I like doing roblox obbys but I’m SUPER bad at it
#13
Roblox murder mysterys
#14
I love drawing.
#15
Basketball… it’s so fun, but I suck at it. Also, socializing… suck at it but love it. xD
#16
drawing and singin i love doing both but i suck at them XD
#17
Bowling and golfing. Oh, and drinking.
#18
I love playing my keyboard…even though I have little to no musical talent whatsoever. I can’t read music, and so all the songs I know are common ones I googled written out as the letters. Still, if I can only play “twinkle twinkle little star” a hundred times over with the most obnoxious sounding instrument filter at an inconsistent speed, I’ll do it.
#19
Singing. I am most definitely not a good singer but I LOVE TO SING!
#20
CP soap making, actually have a batch curing rn so the garage smells like roses
#21
I can’t sing but I do it anyways. It’s fun to sing along my fav songs in the car but it doens’t sound that good haha
#22
DRAWING! i love the draw and add more to my pictures but im not all that good at it. i wanna be a fam- artist kinda like LEONARDO DA VINCI! my best drawing so far, was my self painting i drew of me ^v^
#23
sigh…. Minecraft lol
#24
Skateboarding. I can’t do any tricks, but I can just skate? I want to learn though.
