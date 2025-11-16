35 Of The Most Unexpectedly Funny Jokes Fitting In One Line, Shared In This Dedicated Online Community

A long joke can be satisfying as it builds up the story, lets you imagine the situation, and gives you time to think about how you would act in it. However, at the end, you are presented with something completely unexpected, and that is what makes you laugh.
But short jokes like a one-liner can be good because they often rely on the play on words or familiar situations that immediately cause, if not have, a big laugh but at least make you smile. There is actually a whole subreddit dedicated to one-liners, and we collected the ones people found the funniest for you to enjoy.
#1
“DO NOT TOUCH” must be one of the most terrifying things to read in braille.
Image source: SleepingBeetle, visualpun.ch
#2
If your Tesla gets stolen, is it called an Edison now?
Image source: jweber96, jm3 on Flickr
#3
The adjective for metal is metallic, but not so for iron, which is ironic
Image source: honolulu_oahu_mod, Anders Sandberg
#4
Why the hell did they name them ‘Soldier ants’ and not ‘Combatants’?
Image source: VERBERD, Fractality
#5
Coughing has finally overtaken speaking Arabic as the most taboo thing to do in an airport.
Image source: SpecialSauceSal 2, Rene Schwietzke
#6
“There are no words in the English language that have all the vowels in alphabetical order,” he said facetiously.
Image source: FinalCaveat, Deb Stgo
#7
I was gonna tell a time travelling joke but you guys didn’t like it
Image source: Redditnahredtitgetit , Fabrice Florin
#8
An interviewer asked me how well i can perform under pressure; I said I’m much better at Bohemian Rhapsody.
Image source: sherry-monocles, Carl Lender
#9
If I had 50¢ for every math test I’ve failed, I’d have $7.20
Image source: dustyoboe, AndLikeThings
#10
I think the Discovery Channel should be on a different channel everyday.
Image source: VERBERD, colinedwards99
#11
I named my eraser Confidence because it gets smaller after every mistake I make.
Image source: honolulu_oahu_mod, Inma Molina
#12
Build a man a fire and he’ll be warm for the night, set a man on fire and he’ll be warm for the rest of his life.
Image source: Kamikaze_AZ22, Thomas Widmann
#13
Superglue can also be used for cleaning your computer keyboarddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddddd
Image source: WhoElseButAlf, Glsysrp
#14
Chameleons are supposed to blend well, but I think it’s ruined this smoothie.
Image source: WhoElseButAlf, Mike Goddard
#15
I really love playing chess with elderly people in the park but it’s just really hard to find thirty two of them willing to do it.
Image source: madazzahatter, franlhughes
#16
If there’s one thing that makes me throw up, it’s a dart board on a ceiling.
Image source: madazzahatter, Michelle Cesare
#17
My wife asked me to put ketchup on the shopping list that I was making and now, I can’t read anything.
Image source: madazzahatter, Mike Mozart
#18
man addicted to drinking brake fluid claims he can stop anytime he wants
Image source: queensavior, Robert Couse-Baker
#19
I asked Tom Hanks for his autograph, but all he wrote was thanks.
Image source: 808gecko808, Dick Thomas Johnson
#20
Together, I can beat schizophrenia.
Image source: porichoygupto, Rick Kimpel
#21
I tried to remarry my ex-wife but She figured out I was only after my money.
Image source: HugoZHackenbush2, Keith Cooper
#22
Why is it spelled “camouflage” and not
Image source: PartTimeCrazy, Tim Bartel
#23
The word “misread” can be misread as “misread”.
Image source: RageBanana21, Quinn Dombrowski
#24
It’s quite ironic that “strap on”, backwards, spells ‘no parts’.
Image source: honolulu_oahu_mod, Chris W
#25
Nothing tops a plain pizza.
#26
I accidentally bit the inside of my cheek and now it hurts like crazy every time I sit down.
#27
My girlfriend confided in me she loves when I blow air on her when she’s hot, but honestly, I’m not a fan.
Image source: madazzahatter, Guillaume Flament
#28
Tequila won’t fix your life but it’s worth a shot.
Image source: Photog77, Tiago Nicastro
#29
Say what you want about waitresses but they bring a lot to the table
Image source: wastoo, Phuket@photographer.net
#30
My current wife is never thrilled when I introduce her as my current wife
Image source: brother_blue_57
#31
I hate it when I’m texting, I get rudely interrupted by a cyclist bouncing off my windscreen.
Image source: VERBERD, rubel roy’s photographyFollow
#32
Mountains aren’t just funny, they’re hill areas.
Image source: madazzahatter
#33
The thief who stole my iPhone could face time.
Image source: thewhiskey, Josh Hallett
#34
Today I went for a walk with a girl, she noticed me, so we went for a run.
Image source: VERBERD, João Sá Leão
#35
I dropped my phone in the bath. It’s syncing now.
Image source: Raccoon-Just
