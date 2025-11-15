People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

by

A large part of excelling at work means knowing how to deal with your superiors and reminding them of your achievements. If you can successfully manage your managers, odds are that you’ll live a more peaceful life at the office, on the sales floor, at the construction site, and elsewhere. However, some managers are bent on making your life miserable, they won’t recognize your hard work, your dedication, your willingness to give them a second, third, even fourth chance to change their ways.

And some people… they’ve lost the spark of goodwill that made them go the extra mile and be nice to everyone. That’s exactly what Dr. Kate Lister, a lecturer in the School of Arts and Communication at Leeds Trinity University, spoke about in her viral thread on Twitter.

Kate asked her followers how old they were when they realized that their plan of being nice, working really hard, and taking on more than their share of tasks wouldn’t automatically be rewarded, was nonsense and wouldn’t actually work out. Scroll down to have a read what people tweeted back to Kate, as well as for Bored Panda’s interview with financial expert Sam Dogen, the founder of the Financial Samurai project, about how to deal with managers and how it’s vital to let them know about your achievements on a periodic basis.

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)
People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image credits: k8_lister

#1

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: Majikal6661

#2

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: DissBugBear

#3

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: regcrawford3

#4

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: emilyx1

#5

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: Tonightat11DOOOOM

#6

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: MarkLister1969

#7

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: CeriTheCommish

#8

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: ihartsnape

#9

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: dario006

#10

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: CookeLouise

#11

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: susiebeeb

#12

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: StrangePaegan

#13

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: EmmaOblivious

#14

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: LapsedGrad

#15

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: CTgeekdad

#16

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: effjayem

#17

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: turnstonegenie

#18

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: Heckitty

#19

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: TheBookRest

#20

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: bengregg

#21

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: thunderratz

#22

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: w11f1ow3r

#23

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: GameDevMum

#24

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: dnharper

#25

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: hbirddog

#26

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: beckypickle

#27

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: yallmfsneedjesus

#28

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: ShCoBro

#29

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: JohannesTEvans

#30

People Who Regret Their Original Plan Of Being Nice And Working Really Hard Share When It Hit Them (30 Tweets)

Image source: GordonCE

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We Know About the Split of Bennett and Amelia from Married at First Sight
3 min read
Jul, 8, 2023
Hey Pandas, I’ll Happily Answer Questions About My Death
3 min read
Aug, 5, 2025
Desserted In Paris: I Explore Parisian Desserts And Shoes
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Leaves 1 Star Review For Nail Powder Received From Chinese Company, They Try To Harass Her Into Changing It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Most Beautiful City In The World, Seoul
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Vegetables And Fruit In Front Of My Camera: Choreography Of Things
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.