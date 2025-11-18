Hey Pandas, How Would You Save The World If Your Username Or Profile Picture Is The Last Hope? (Closed)

Pretend we are in an apocalypse, or any other world ending situation. Your Bored Panda username or pfp (you can choose one or the other) grants you powersbased on what it is. It’s basically the last hope. How are you gonna save the world?
#1
I’ll just feed everyone an amazing dessert and hope they’re happy enough to start solving problems
#2
If my username saves the world then id prolly have to sacrifice my do-nut touch da donut rule to save everyone 😅…
But will i 😈 let the donut apocolypse begin!!
#3
if my username is the saving grace, then i will probably super saiyan the apocalypse in its butt with magical girl powers(on steroids, cuz thats how shanila works), with a side of fire bird(pheonix)
if my pfp saves the world, then i would probably turn into donnie from tmnt, specifically rottmnt. in the pfp, he turns on his ninpo(mystic powers), which lets him make any tech/weapon he can possibly think of, and if you have seen the show or movie specifically, then you would know how powerful this guy’s ninpo is
#4
I will unleash a swarm of demonic bats upon major companies that are casuing global warming.
#5
I’m a clown fish with a swan pic lol maybe the swan can bite people
#6
As I am holding a wand in my profile pic I will use my amazing magic witch powers to save the world.
#7
i would make every person that hoards billions of dollars be shamed into giving away their money.
I will do this with the power off pissed off grumpy cat as my pfp.
