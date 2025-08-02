30 Trends That People Feel Are Leading To Overconsumption—And They Can’t Wait For It To End

It’s no secret that nowadays people consume a lot of things at a very fast pace – a phenomenon that’s called overconsumption. Sadly, likely nobody is guilt-free of this sin. Sometimes we even participate in it without realizing it.
#1
Temu is really just c**p that no one needs.
Image source: Pawpaw-22, appshunter.io
#2
Gender reveal parties.
Image source: ed32965, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#3
Plastic single cup coffee pods.
Image source: rufuswinton, unwanted-opium
#4
The freaking disposable vapes!! Not only are people throwing away the vapes, but there are literal batteries in there that they also toss. It’s madness! The least they could do is keep them in a drawer and tell themselves they’ll go recycle them. They don’t even pretend to care anymore.
Image source: chillbrother21, EyeEm
#5
Buying 42 Stanley cups in different colors like hydration’s a fashion show.
Image source: RingOk1680, buttercreamramen
#6
Content
There’s too many videos.
There’s too many influencers.
There’s too many podcasts.
There’s too many think pieces.
There’s too many newsletters.
And most of it is just trying to get people to buy more s**t.
Image source: hopewhatsthat, Anna Shvets
#7
Ragebait “cooking” channels.
“So today I’m gonna be showing you a simple meal hack to make for your kiddos and hubby! Ok so first you’re gonna wanna take a 5lb block of cheddar cheese and wrap it in bacon…”
We know it it all gets thrown out at the end and they know that we know, and that’s why they keep doing it.
Image source: paraworldblue, myjanebrain
#8
Stanleys and Labubus.
Image source: anon, David Kristianto
#9
We cheer people who have hundreds of billions of dollars they will never spend while a third of the country starves unhoused.
Image source: Arkvoodle42, freepic.diller
#10
Moms setting up their kids’ dorm rooms is really getting to me lately.
Image source: keeperofthenins, JesssFam
#11
I don’t like the videos where people do s**t like “we’re making crazy nachos” and they pour like 80 lbs of food on the table for about 4 people and you know it all goes in the trash.
Image source: beckisnotmyname, Cooking Con Claudia
#12
Those “aesthetic” influencer videos where they have a million little samples of products and a bunch of disposable c**p. Restocking the guest bathroom with a bunch of disposable tiny face sponges, mini hotel-sized samples of products, dozens of tiny highlighters, etc. Just get a normal sized bottle of product and some reusable cloth face wipes. .
Image source: BoobySlap_0506, LGQUEEN Home Decor
#13
I’ve always been skeptical that the “extreme couponers” actually use the volume of goods they buy.
Image source: Ok_Olive9438, TLC
#14
Empty houses. F**k the rich.
Image source: peoplewatcher5, Tara Winstead
#15
“Hauls” or “collections” of the same article of clothing. A lot of young women are very wrapped up in this b******t right now and it’s all because of social media and influencers. I can’t wait for influencer culture to be over.
Image source: alicat9, Ron Lach
#16
90% of kids toys. All plastic c**p that they play with once and it either breaks or the child moves on to the next thing.
Image source: tMoneyMoney, Polesie Toys
#17
Any sponsored event merch items. Marathons, conventions etc. Usually just useless waste nobody asked for or needs.
Image source: giraffesknees, RUN 4 FFWPU
#18
Mobile phone and new car each year being produced and purchased.
Image source: No-Maintenance749, Amanz
#19
Blind boxes. I am so sick of everything being a “mystery”. If I want whatever toy, or key ring or pin just LET ME BUY IT. .
Image source: Fair-Stranger1860, Jason Leung
#20
Balloon arches.
Image source: irwtfa, Helena Lopes
#21
Any Collection hobby that simply requires you go on Amazon (or wherever) in order to engage in the hobby. I’m sorry, buying Funkos or whatever isn’t a hobby. You just have a shopping a*******n.
Image source: Booshur, Karen Vardazaryan
#22
Funko pops. They’re ugly and most of the time don’t even look like the characters they’re portraying. The differences between them are so subtle, you can’t even tell what you’re looking at without the box/label. Is that Ron Swanson, Burt Reynolds, Pedro Pascal, or Freddie Mercury?
Image source: mcpaddy, LeansCenter
#23
That guy who does all he lame morning routine crap with bottles of Saratoga Spring water.
Image source: RolePlastic644, hereandersonofficial
#24
Custom shirts for every occasion. A family trip to Disney is no longer complete unless all 12 members have personalized shirts with the year on them that they will never wear again and that will get donated to a thrift store where no one will buy them and they’ll ultimately end up in a landfill. I also have a hatred for companies that put years on clothes when it’s wholly unnecessary. (I’m looking at you, Old Navy and The Children’s Place.)
Image source: amygdala_activated, Disney Store
#25
I used to be in a Bath and Body Works group on Facebook that was absolutely crazy. A lot of the women in that group had “candle rooms” with hundreds or thousands of B&BW candles. Often like 10 of the same scent, just stacked up.
Image source: Magical_Olive, bellachic868
#26
Decantering items that already are in a container. Like a gallon of milk decanted into a glass bottle for the looks. What a waste.
Image source: Livelaughlumpia, LGQUEEN Home Decor
#27
Body washes, perfumes and waterbottles. u don’t need 30 dif scents of body washes it’s just collecting dust plus i rlly doubt ur gunna use all of em 4 or 5 is enough i like smelling dif too. perfume too u dont need 300 of em. same with waterbottles u dont need every single color of the brand.
Image source: Independent-Swan1508, Common-Adeptness-726
#28
Purses. I get hav8ng a few different colors fpr people who go out a lot, but people go nuts over them and pay $1000’s of dollars for what is basically a bag with pockets. I would only pay that much for a bag of holding?
Image source: GrubbsandWyrm, Eric Prouzet
#29
Lawn maintenance… Constant watering, weed killing, fertilizing, cutting, disposal of clippings etc, etc all in the name of something that for most people serves no purpose aside from pure vanity.. and millions upon millions of acres of land are dedicated to this insanity.
Image source: misec_undact, Getty Images
#30
People who waste money on lottery tickets. One or two tickets isn’t so bad, but when you spend all your money one something just to lose!
Image source: RascalTempleton, Planet Volumes
