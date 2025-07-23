“This Is What You See At The Gates Of Heaven”: 141 Of The Cutest Dogs Ever (New Pics)

There are few things on the planet that are almost universally loved. High-quality chocolate, driving home while coasting through every green light and beautiful sunsets tend to make most people smile. And when it comes to animals, there’s one that the world just can’t get enough of: dogs.
From precious puppies with huge eyes to adorable seniors that know their owner’s routine like the back of their paw, dogs have the ability to melt people’s hearts like nothing else. So if you’re a canine lover, you’re in for a treat. We took a trip to r/Aww and compiled some of their sweetest photos of man’s best friend down below. We hope you enjoy scrolling through these heartwarming pics, whether you consider yourself a dog person or not, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you say, “Aww!”
#1 Cutest Pupper
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#2 Midsommar Dog Says Hello!
Image source: mansetta
#3 Lovely Eyes Full Of Love
Image source: abesster
#4 Our Pup Was Diagnosed With Cancer, We Were Told He Had ~9 Days To Live. We Just Passed 9 Weeks!
Image source: KataraFromAvatar
#5 It Doesn’t Get Any Cuter Than This
Image source: d1amiri
#6 This Dog On My Flight
Image source: __clayton
#7 Best Selfie Of Day!
Image source: missmaikox
#8 She Has Officially Fallen In Love
Image source: HappyJacket3113
#9 Its That Day Again When We Worship Our Loyal Dogs In Nepal And She Is Happy!!!
Image source: thedoors316
#10 Hello There!! 👋
Image source: FluffyAd8209
#11 My Golden Brings Me This Old Rug Every Time I Come Home To Wish Me A Warm Welcome
Image source: poluplava
#12 This Sun
Image source: goldbutthole
#13 It Is Windy Today
Image source: OverenthusiasticWind
#14 My New Cavalier King Charles Spaniel! Still Trying To Come Up With A Name For Him
Image source: ButterPup121519
#15 My Boy Charlie Brown Had Surgery And Has To Wear A Onesie To Protect The Incision
Image source: LittleDank
#16 Cutie
Image source: rosseepoo
#17 Dog Wearing Shoes
Image source: Random_Average_Human
#18 Oh My God, I Couldn’t Help But Show How My Beloved Dog Sleeps
Image source: pantyless_mia
#19 Brought This Little Nugget Home Last Week. Such A Good Boy!
Image source: fordforlyfe
#20 Dexter Got His Portrait Made
Image source: JettMe_Red
#21 Pocket Full Of Cuteness
Image source: JettMe_Red
#22 5yrs Apart Between Photos. They Love Each Other Very Much
Image source: kruminater
#23 My Rescue Pup Finally Felt Safe Enough To Sleep On Me
Image source: big_mac7
#24 This Is Stormy, The Newest Member Of Alyeska Resort’s Mountain Safety Team. She Will Spend The Next Two Years Training To Become A Certified Avalanche Rescue Dog. Just Imagine Being Rescued By That Face
Image source: GallowBoob
#25 Had A Chance To Photograph This Cute Pupper
Image source: H1tman_ez
#26 This Is My Dog’s Favourite Toy. He Refuses To Chew On It And He Sleeps With It Every Night
Image source: Snarkzilla
#27 Smiley Girl
Image source: grankatlix
#28 Potatoes
Image source: RecipeBroad6672
#29 Neighbor Got A New Dog, I’m Dying
Image source: HNrose11
#30 Imagine Walking Down The Street And Seeing This
Image source: Johnas_Vixen_15
#31 This Husky Can Do Tongue Trick
Image source: JettMe_Red
#32 Golden Retriever During Golden Hour
Image source: pifuel
#33 Meet Lily. The Queen Of Puppy Dogs Eyes
Image source: kimboe313
#34 Roadtip
Image source: ultrafidianx
#35 Pup Living His Best Life
Image source: Kafadafada
#36 That Look Should Tell Me That Walking Today Is Not Very Pleasant
Image source: I_Shy
#37 Reddit Legends Bad Luck Brian And Doge Meet In Japan, May 2023
Image source: TheDogeAcademy
#38 Pit Bulls Are Just Land Seals
Image source: dl_supertroll
#39
Image source: imgur
#40 Told My Wife I Didn’t Want Another Dog, I Was Wrong
Image source: CraftyKitch
#41 Get A Sibling They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said
Image source: liti22
#42 One Of Them Isn’t A Dog
Image source: asilvertintedrose
#43 Meet My New Newfoundland, Wendy. She’s A Bit Shy
Image source: Rickles68
#44 Bear Or Puppy Guess
Image source: Round_Teacher_224
#45 My Absolute Favorite Patient Of All Time, I Love Her So Much. World, Met Luna!
Image source: Traumagatchi
#46 Smoll, Round Specimen
Image source: SilkieSalt
#47 Bite: Then And Now
Image source: fat_old_boy
#48 Henlo, You Wanna Share Some Of Your Snacks With Me?
Image source: Kafadafada
#49 Someone Got Called A Good Boi
Image source: reddit.com
#50 This Is Finn. He Pees A Lot. Kinda Cute Though
Image source: MetalAttempter
#51 This Is Lemon, She Will Not Stop Eating Leaves
Image source: Ticon_D_Eroga
#52 I Was Only Going To Adopt One Of Them But When I Was Told He Had A Brother I Couldn’t Separate Them And Now I Am Grateful That I Didn’t! They Love Each Other So Much It Melts My Heart Every Time. Adopting Both Has Been One Of My Best Decisions Ever 💗
Image source: Rociahgar
#53 Chloe On Her 10th Birthday 🥹
Image source: faezaria
#54 (Oc) Two Little Sisters
Image source: cherry_boomb
#55 I Got My Puppy Last Month And This Is One Of The Pictures I Got Within An Hour Of Having Her
Image source: lifeguardly
#56 Grandma: Don’t You Dare Bring A Dog Over! 30 Seconds Later
Image source: HotelSpecial
#57 Brought This Little Girl Home The Other Day. Anyone Have Any Name Ideas?
Image source: Shmusher3
#58 He Octopus Now
Image source: GettingGooD528
#59 This Dog Loves His Veggies So Much That He Stole A Cabbage From His Neighbour’s Garden
Image source: vladgrinch
#60 Literally What Got Me Through These Last 2 Years
Image source: Lazy-Philosopher-553
#61 My 2 Month Old Puppy, Moe!
Image source: deehud100
#62 Our Rescue Pittie. The Happiest Boy Ever
Image source: winterbaby26
#63 This Happy Boy Ran Inside My House When I Opened My Door Today, Luckily He Was Microchipped And Taken Home Safely
Image source: Patchman66
#64 If You Don’t Feed Him Immediately, He Bribes You With Toys
Image source: HairysDials
#65 Good Dog
Image source: mo3ric
#66 A Much Needed Break From Watching Ducks
Image source: Feeling-View-2394
#67 Thorn Meets Another Baby Sheltie, Pooh Bear!
Image source: omfbruh
#68 Blep In The Wilderness
Image source: RollTribe93
#69 My 17 Year Old Boy
Image source: lottiedottiee
#70 This Is The Little Guy Who Steals All My Socks
Image source: Strang-uwu
#71 I Know It Was A Difficult Day, So Here’s My Dog Wearing A Hat
Image source: WhippetBowie
#72 I’m Not Beautiful But I Like!
Image source: brolbo
#73 He’s Modeling The Lil Bandana I Made For Him
Image source: LakmeBun
#74 This Dog Looks Like A Croissant
Image source: asilvertintedrose
#75 Cerberus At The Pet Store
Image source: CleetisMcgee
#76 Four Little Ones Sleeping
Image source: Knight_TheRider
#77 Trying My Best To Draw Him
Image source: doggobloc
#78 My Dog Loves Toilet Paper Tubes So This Is How He Spent His Birthday
Image source: Avbitten
#79 7 Month Old Puppy And 8 Year Old Cat, We Find Them Like This Often Now And It Melts My Heart
Image source: 2pupsRbetterthan1
#80 Cisco Feeling Handsome
Image source: GanjaLogic
#81 This Is What You See At The Gates Of Heaven
Image source: MrMustached
#82 Tin Tin Had A Bath
Image source: JettMe_Red
#83 I Dont Know What They Studying But They Are Pretty Good At It!
Image source: Koleksiyoncu_999999
#84 Buala. Masterpiece Here
Image source: anders1318
#85 Meet Ruby! She Loves To Flop On The Floor And Only Just Learned That “Up” Exists :d
Image source: reddit.com
#86 King
Image source: reddit.com
#87 Mom Hasn’t Moved Since Two Of Her Babies Fell Asleep On Her Paws
Image source: brolbo
#88 The First Dog I’ve Had In About 20 Years And I Just Can’t With Her. She’s Too Adorable
Image source: Fit-Paleontologist37
#89 The Groomers Gave Him A Tie (It’s A Clip On One Attached To The Collar)
Image source: ZarieRose
#90 A Year And A Half Later, He Still Has That Same Grin 🥹
Image source: altiiiyaaa
#91 The Dog I Walk Is Owned By A Hindu Family. Every Day The Lady Does Her Morning Prayers With Him. When I Pick Him Up For His Walk He Always Has A Red Spot On His Head
Image source: ZarieRose
#92 After Lots Of Attention And Playing On A Quiet Day, I Told Our Pub Dog That I Needed To Go Home
Image source: Pip993
#93 Took Her To An Outdoor Dog Restaurant/Bar For Her 18th Birthday. She Was Exhausted On The Way Home
Image source: JerryFromPharmacy
#94 Adorable Good Boi Spotted
Image source: Godfather-OG
#95 She Is So Adorable… Even When She Sleeps
Image source: Rockf0rt
#96 Those Eyes!
Image source: brolbo
#97 My Dog’s Puppies
Image source: sharontookthekids
#98 Don’t Talk To Me, Or My Tiny Son Ever Again
Image source: eenachtdrie
#99 I Met This Adorable Guy Today! Cuteness Overload
Image source: Branndish
#100 9 Week Old Shepard
Image source: xxbadger246xx
#101 Every Single Time I Sit Down For Lunch!
Image source: ianshupe
#102 He’s Such A Distinguished Gentleman
Image source: tadlrs
#103 We Brought A Puppy Home Yesterday. I Squealed When I First Saw Her And I’m A 41 Year Old Man
Image source: nabulsha
#104 Lying On Me While I Play Skyrim
Image source: author-miglett2
#105 One Of My Favourite Photos Of My Fluffy Girl
Image source: its_muri
#106 Trying To Come Up With A Band Name And Album Title For This Super Group
Image source: 111ruberducky
#107 Baby Boy
Image source: my-mr
#108 This Is George
Image source: Carichey
#109 A Dog Came Up To My Sister And Rested His Head
Image source: CardinalRecords
#110 Rescued A Puppy This Week! Everyone, Meet Snacks!
Image source: TheDimasBow
#111 Just Got A Puppy. Look At The Beans!
Image source: grizzly_cute
#112 The Sweetest Little Patient I Got To Spend Thanksgiving At Work With In Our Shelter’s Animal Hospital
Image source: MegaNymphia
#113 I Work At An Animal Shelter Clinic, Little Miss Columbia Makes The Best Faces
Image source: MegaNymphia
#114 Scientists Found This Fuzzy Furball That Socks Food That Falls To The Ground 🤔
Image source: Caaandyxx
#115 Kids And A Puppy Dressing Up As Scooby Doo
Image source: Vepr762X54R
#116 I Adopted This Senior Corgi From A Couple In Assisted Living Who Could No Longer Care For Him. Say Hello To Binki!
Image source: Marcia-Marsha-Marcia
#117 My Folks Are Close To Retirement And Decided To Get Not One, But Two Golden Retriever Puppies
Image source: Lenny_Leonard111
#118 (Oc) We Cannot Keep Anymore Dogs, So I Told My Wife Not To Get Attached While We Foster. I’ve Been Calling Him “Inmate#003”. Today She Bought Him This Outfit
Image source: ConwayBearkiller
#119 Rescued This Girl From A Hoarder Situation Today, Gave Her A Good Bath And Meal, She Seems To Be Enjoying Her New Forever Home So Far
Image source: graypupon
#120 My Dog When I Told Her She Couldn’t Sit On The Arm Rest
Image source: crow_magnonman
#121 A Halloween Miracle: Everyone Sat & Stayed!
Image source: asilmarie
#122 My Dog Is A Disney Movie Wolf
Image source: sultics
#123 Someone Was So Brave At The Vet Today!
Image source: _metallicstarla
#124 Good Boy I Met During My Hike Today
Image source: nixass
#125 Soft And Squishy😂😂
Image source: charmingcharmer21
#126 It’s Official: He’s A Foster Fail
Image source: psyckalla
#127 This Is June. She Ended Up In Emergency Yesterday $400 Dollars And Many Tests Later They’ve Determined She’s Just Upset Cause Of Her Heat. She’s Not Sorry
Image source: Additional-Truck-256
#128 Creative Grooming On To Pomeranians
Image source: AppleCrispMeltaway
#129 Help Me Name Him! Loves To Run
Image source: the_Iid
#130 Still Pretty Cute For 17 And A Half :d
Image source: _viis_
#131 He Melts My Heart. 💛
Image source: Barryhambug
#132 Odin Brought Me Almost Every Single One Of His Toys This Morning
Image source: tnick771
#133 My Mom Wanted Me To Show “My Friends On The Internet” Her Two Dogs
Image source: gourdhorder
#134 My (36m) Fiancé (36f) Said Our Roommate (12m) Was More Handsome Than Me To My Face
Image source: streambeck
#135 Me & My New Pup, Juniper 🌿
Image source: babsbunny52
#136 Update On Gym/Truck Pups
Image source: pky6
#137 Before And After Taking My Golden Retriever To The Beach 🏝️
Image source: Head_Cobbler767
#138 My Golden Retriever Is 17 Today Still Loving Life
Image source: reddit.com
#139 8 Years Old But Still A Puppy To Me 🥹
Image source: Laliza
#140 This Is Josie. She Has Approximately 2 Brain Cells And Her Hobbies Include Breaking Out Of The House To Chase Joggers And Barking At Dogs On The TV
Image source: bostonchef72296
#141 My Hr Manager Got A New Puppy
Image source: Agent_Washington
