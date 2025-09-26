After Being Arrested For Destroying Charlie Kirk Memorial, Sisters Get Fired And Become Homeless

Charlie Kirk’s memorial service has left two Arkansas sisters facing legal troubles, homelessness, and unemployment.
The right-wing commentator was honored on September 21 in one of the largest public turnouts for a private citizen in American history.
23-year-old Kerri Rollo and 22-year-old Kaylee Rollo were caught on camera trashing a local memorial service held for Kirk in their hometown.
The two have now set up a GoFundMe to cover their legal fees following their arrest days earlier.
In a now-viral video shared online, Kerri and Kaylee were seen ripping signs and kicking lit candles placed on the steps of the Benton County Courthouse in Arkansas in a makeshift memorial.
Kerri also screamed directly into the camera that the Turning Point USA founder “d**d as he lived, promoting violence.”
“Record all you want!” Kerri, who uses they/them pronouns, shouted while putting up two middle fingers to the camera and the person recording the clip.
Shortly after, both sisters were arrested in Bentonville and charged with vandalizing the memorial.
Their GoFundMe aims to raise at least $18,000.
The 31-year-old conservative was honored with a national tribute at a memorial service held in Glendale, Arizona
Charlie was fatally shot in the neck by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson and succumbed to his injuries on September 10.
His memorial service took place at State Farm Stadium, home to the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, with over 70,000 people in attendance inside the stadium alone.
Thousands more gathered near the stadium at overflow venues, and the service was broadcast on television for others to watch.
The younger of the two sisters shared her financial difficulties on the GoFundMe page, revealing that Kerri, who worked at a restaurant called Bella’s Table, had been “fired from their job.”
Highlighting her right to freedom of speech as an American citizen, she asked people to help them with any amount of donation.
“This is a direct violation of their first amendment rights and unconstitutional. This is unfortunate, but anything helps. Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country.”
Kerri and Kaylee Rollo were arrested and charged with vandalism by local authorities after their video went viral online
She later shared an update on the post, writing, “WE HAVE BEEN THREATENED, DOXXED, HARASSED, AND FIRED.”
The casual dining restaurant where Kerri worked released a public statement, revealing that the decision was made because “the individual who defaced Charlie Kirk’s memorial does not represent or define our company, nor the hard-working team that serves our community every day.”
“We ask that the dedication and professionalism of our broader staff not be overshadowed by the poor choices of one individual.”
It also appeared that the Rollo sisters’ financial situation and legal troubles were not their only struggles, they were also facing homelessness, at least one of them for certain.
Kaylee was “not allowed” to continue living in her boyfriend’s parents’ house, where she had been residing for the past year.
Her act of destroying the memorial ultimately led to the breakup, with his mother, Lacy Christian, firmly supporting her son’s decision.
The Rollo sisters have been “threatened, doxxed, harassed, and fired” by enraged members of the public
Lacy shared online, “I have never once cut her down or not allowed her to have the beliefs that she has… However, I will not allow someone living in my home to be OK or celebrate a m**der… and I will never allow someone to live in my home who is OK with destroying a memorial for someone else.”
The GoFundMe has already surpassed $17,000, with donations coming from people who supported and celebrated the sisters’ actions.
One donor wrote, “Love all the people donating money… Take those losers all the way to the bank girls!!! Keep fighting the good fight.”
Meanwhile, netizens were unsupportive of the Rollos, with many criticizing them for their lack of “humanity” at someone’s memorial.
“Actions have consequences, so suffer long & hard for yours,” wrote one angry user on social media.
“The best part is they’re still young, so for the rest of their lives, anytime a potential employer looks up their name, this is what’s going to show up,” added another.
“It doesn’t matter if you like the person or not..but to do something like this is disrespectful and shows how bad a person truly is.”
Kaylee was kicked out of her boyfriend’s home by his mother after living there for over a year, following the charges against her.
According to the Benton County Justice of the Peace Joseph Bollinger, while Kerri and Kaylee both have the “right to be able to express their freedom of expression,” it does not give them the right to “trample on someone’s memorial, the human act of grieving.”
“You’re not just trampling on their freedom of expression, you’re trampling on the memory of a person. You’re trampling on our Benton County values.”
Kerri’s bond was set at $15,000, while Kaylee’s bond was set at $7,500.
The elder sister requested a public defender, while Kaylee retained her own attorney. Their court appearance is scheduled for October 22.
“They are trash and so are the people that donate to them,” commented one user online.
“You reap what you sow. Think about the consequences before you do stupid stuff,” one netizen expressed
