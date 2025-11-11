Valentine Cards That I Made For The Nerdy, Dirty And Flirty

by

I am a middle grades teacher that has taken a break from teaching to explore my passion of art. I like to create things that inspire me, especially hand-lettering quotes that I love. I’m striving to create funny and unique cards that could be a perfect gift for your significant other on this Valentines day.

All of my cards are hand-illustrated, printed, scored, folded and shipped by a one woman show.

More info: etsy.com

#1 Awww… But Poor Pluto

#2 Galentine

#3 For The Harry Potter Fan

#4 Introverting Couples…

#5 I Still Love You

#6 Oh Doctor…

#7 My Love Could Kill

#8 We’re All Muggles Here…

#9 Please Don’t Make Me Prove My Love

#10 When You Love A Bed Hog

#11 I Hate To Break It To You… But…

#12 Aww

#13 Steamy Love

#14 Well, It’s Not.

#15 For The Husbeard

#16 What Else Is There?

Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
