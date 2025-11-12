31 Differences Between Cats And Dogs That Are Impossible Not To Laugh At

There’s a never-ending battle between cat and dog owners, trying to establish their pets as the superior ones. To recap arguments of both sides, we have decided to collect some of the funniest ‘They Can Talk‘ comics about the differences between dogs and cats.

Jimmy Craig started ‘They Can Talk‘ in July of 2015. “I’ve always loved animals and comics,” he told Bored Panda. “When I look at them I try to imagine what would it look like if animals could talk.” It seems that Craig has thoroughly explored the minds of these members of the animal kingdom, constantly finding new and funny perspective on how they view the world. “I think animals, like humans, have their own unique personalities so it’s interesting to imagine the funny conversations they might have.” From interacting with humans to enjoying hobbies, these cartoon drawings cut to the very core of what these adorable creatures seem to be thinking of on a daily basis.

Craig – who is currently petless – said he likes both cats and dogs. “But if I had to pick one I’d say I’m more of a dog-person because… dogs.” The artist behind these animal comics, however, will probably have to forget his preference at least for a little while. “My wife just told me we’re getting two cats really soon.” Scroll down to check out his funny comics, upvote your favorite talking animals and tell us in the comments what is your choice, cats, or dogs!

You can already pre-order the first book of They Can Talk on Amazon.

More info: TheyCanTalk.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: They Can Talk

#2

Image source: They Can Talk

#3

Image source: They Can Talk

#4

Image source: They Can Talk

#5

Image source: They Can Talk

#6

Image source: They Can Talk

#7

Image source: They Can Talk

#8

Image source: They Can Talk

#9

Image source: They Can Talk

#10

Image source: They Can Talk

#11

Image source: They Can Talk

#12

Image source: They Can Talk

#13

Image source: They Can Talk

#14

Image source: They Can Talk

#15

Image source: They Can Talk

#16

Image source: They Can Talk

#17

Image source: They Can Talk

#18

Image source: They Can Talk

#19

Image source: They Can Talk

#20

Image source: They Can Talk

#21

Image source: They Can Talk

#22

Image source: They Can Talk

#23

Image source: They Can Talk

#24

Image source: They Can Talk

#25

Image source: They Can Talk

#26

Image source: They Can Talk

#27

Image source: They Can Talk

#28

Image source: They Can Talk

#29

Image source: They Can Talk

#30

Image source: They Can Talk

#31

Image source: They Can Talk

