Can We Talk About These 17 Genius Work From Home Tips From Reddit’s Finest?

When Redditor Pharm199 asked the work-from-home community for advice, they probably didn’t expect to unlock the collective wisdom of remote work’s finest minds. But that’s exactly what happened, and now we’re all taking notes. These 17 productivity-boosting, sanity-saving tips aren’t just random suggestions – they’re battle-tested strategies from people who’ve transformed their homes into productivity paradises (or at least figured out how to keep their cats from sending embarrassing emails). From the revolutionary concept of positioning your desk to face actual daylight to the game-changing realization that wireless keyboards are essentially cat-proof armor for your work, these insights prove that sometimes the best advice comes from strangers on the internet.
The WFH veterans of Reddit understand that remote work success isn’t just about having the right tech – it’s about creating an environment that keeps you functioning like a professional human even when pants are optional. They’ve learned through trial and error that dual monitors aren’t just fancy; they’re essential for maintaining your will to live during spreadsheet season, and that a good headset isn’t just for looking important on Zoom – it’s for preserving your neck’s dignity during those marathon calls that could’ve been emails.
#1 “Try to always take a break during your day for lunch time.” – Suspicious_Assist_26
Review: “This is a good little bento box. It’s fairly deep, and can fit all my snacks snacks in their own little sections.” – sierra
Image source: amazon.com, sierra
#2 “My high level recommendations: Dual monitors.” – SF-guy83
Review: “I bought these to use home when I work remote. They are way better than my company provided monitors at the office. I love them, they’re perfect and very clear! Would recommend and buy again.” – jennifer
Image source: amazon.com, jennifer
#3 “Make sure you have a comfy chair and an adequate and quiet space to work.” – Chickadee12345
Review: “I really like the way the chair looks with my desk set up as well as the color and material the seat and back is made of! The size of the seat and the footrest are perfect for me because I like to sit in unconventional ways like crisscrossing or sitting with my knees against my chest, I usually am not a fan of arm rests but the seat is large enough to allow me to sit crisscrossed as someone who is size XL.” – Tracy
Image source: amazon.com, Tracy
#4 “For the love of everything you cherish, be mega strict with your diet, exercise and don’t stay home 24/7!!!” – Orichic
Review: “The Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper has been a great addition to my home workout routine. It’s compact and easy to store, which is perfect for my small space.” – Chloe
Image source: amazon.com, Chloe
#5 “Get a big tub of your favorite snack.” – SirMemphis
Review: “This purchase is perfect for my husband and me. The cookie variety is excellent and we don’t eat more than we should. Two cookies in each package is just right. They would be ideal stocking staffers as well.” – Kathleen Chamberlin
Image source: amazon.com, C.J.
#6 “And speaking of which, organize those cords!! You will feel wildly better not having visual clutter and having your office be a peaceful place.” – Aromatic-Lead-3252
Review: “Magnetic hold for the cables and easy application with adhesive. As you see in the pics it keeps my cables in place against the table. Recommend for anyone that wants to tidy up their desk that has multitudes of cables like mine.” – Noritaka Sakai
Image source: amazon.com, Noritaka Sakai
#7 “When I did WFH, I made sure I had fidget spinners and pop-its, things of that nature. When I wasn’t typing, I had to keep my hands busy. But they may just be me. Good luck!!” – AcanthisittaUpset866
Review: “These fidgets spinners are good quality. Love the colors. These are so fun to play with and they are the perfect size.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Esraa Mousa
#8 “We take our dogs out every hour. My Husband is WFH too, different industries. The getting up and walking outside, even for a minute, is helpful!” – Hot-Ability7086
Review: “Luna looks so pretty in this collar. I love the color and it’s very sturdy.” – Ma
Image source: amazon.com, Ma
#9 “Keeping lots of greenery/plants in my office, especially those with grow lights.” – Aromatic-Lead-3252
Review: “I purchased this cute vase for my desk at work. Quality pieces that are easy to put together. I love how clean and classy it looks. I appreciate that it came with a plastic bottle with spout to easily add water.” – Ralphiegirl
Image source: amazon.com, Queen
#10 “If you have to take any amount of phone calls get yourself a wireless headset.” – FixYourself1st
Review: “Longer Battery, software available for better control and tuning to your needs and preferences, sturdier, bigger/confier earpads. Automatic mute when mic arm is raised, automatic pause when it senses you’ve taken them off your head. Automatic switching between active devices. Busy light indicator (can be turned on/off).” – Alberto F.
Image source: amazon.com, Alberto F.
#11 “If you have a cat, a wireless keyboard is a life saver so that you can turn it off when the cat is all up on your business or when you leave your desk.” – KatAttack
Review: “I recently purchased this wireless keyboard and mouse combo, and I’m incredibly impressed with its performance. The keyboard offers a comfortable typing experience, with keys that are responsive and quiet, making it perfect for both work and casual use. The mouse is equally impressive, with smooth tracking and ergonomic design that fits comfortably in my hand.” – leana
Image source: amazon.com, JYGBOY
#12 “Some music. Have a mental break after work to transition you between work and home mode.” – Excuse_my_GRAMMER
Review: “In all aspects, this is so cool. I’m a little confused on a few things but it doesn’t take away from anything! The speaker is LOUD!!!! I got it on sale, but it’s definitely worth the full price. Just get one!” – KB
Image source: amazon.com, KB
#13 “Frame some Calvin & Hobbes comic strips (or something like that which makes you smile) and hang them where you can see them randomly to get a sudden giggle.” – Aromatic-Lead-3252
Review: “I loved this book as a kid and I wanted to share the joy with my own family.” – Angela Nottingham
Image source: amazon.com, Aromatic-Lead-3252
#14 “Desk facing windows (or next to) to get natural light” – SF-guy83
Review: “The desk is cool. Works. I added a two monitor mount and works good! Over all easy to build, supports 3 monitors and laptop.” – felix
Once you have found the perfect spot for your desk, check out these fun stationery finds to bring some more personality to your space!
Image source: amazon.com, donalynn parks
#15 “I Made My Office A Color I Like And Decorated My Space To Make It Serene For Me. I Hung Ivy With LED Lights Against The Two Corner Walls And My Desk Is Adjacent To A Window.” – Jackfruitimpressive8
Review: “I love the simplicity of getting these lights up. you literally peel and stick! They add such a warm vibe and the remote that comes with it makes it that much easier to use!” – cbland09
Image source: amazon.com, Franchesca
#16 “What has worked for me is shower and get dressed in the morning before starting my day.” – Answers682
Review: “Fast application. Sturdy build. Very helpful for cleaning shower. Great fit No leaks or anything. Extra plastic washers. Works well over all very happy. I’ll try out the water safe mode to see if it makes a difference.” – Jordan Smith
This showerhead is only one of the many additions you can add to your bathroom. Check out these 50 5-star rated bathroom items for the ultimate upgrade!
Image source: amazon.com, Jordan Smith
#17 “Keep an air purifier on a WiFi plug and have it run when you’re not using your office. It will keep the dust particles WAY down.” – Aromatic-Lead-3252
Review: “Very compact size. Works extremely well, love the selection of how many hours and intensity of purification. Very quiet for its operation.” – Irinanikisheva
Image source: amazon.com, David M Larner
Follow Us