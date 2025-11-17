Hey Pandas, What Is Something Weird Or Funny That You’ve Seen An Older Person Doing? (Closed)

Make me laugh, fellow Pandas!
I’ve witnessed many old people doing funny things, either at a store or somewhere else. Tell me about your experience.
#1
My dad trying to send a text message. Constantly complaining that the letters keeping moving about so he can’t find them.
#2
As an old person myself I can agree we develop funny habits with age. I can always tell when it’s Tuesday. My neighbor will be clipping his hedges. They always look the same because he only takes off a few leaves, but every Tuesday is hedge trimming day.
#3
My 90 yo mother doing anything on the computer
#4
I worked at an archive. Had an old guy come in, lecture me for 20-ish minutes about finances and insurance, then go on a rant about how his best friend was tragically m*rdered in the 70s. Quite an interesting experience.
