If These 10 Famous Artists Made A Travel Poster For The Place They Were Born In

Most people get their travel inspiration from travel blogs and Instagram these days, so you don’t often see travel posters advertising the top travel destinations anymore. But what if well-known artists were commissioned to create a travel poster to entice people to the cities they were born?
The team at ArtSupplies.co.uk has put together this series of posters to imagine just that. The collection of posters showcases the artistic styles of famous artists from around the world and inspires you to book your next holiday to places ranging from Bristol (Banksy) to New York City (Roy Lichtenstein) and Malaga (Picasso) to Vienna (Gustav Klimt).
More info: artsupplies.co.uk
#1 Leonardo Da Vinci X Florence, Italy
#2 Katsushika Hokusai X Edo (Tokyo), Japan
#3 Gustav Klimt X Vienna, Austria
#4 Claude Monet X Paris, France
#5 Picasso X Malaga, Spain
#6 Frida Khalo X Mexico City, Mexico
#7 Kehinde Wiley X Los Angeles, USA
#8 Banksy X Bristol, UK
#9 Roy Lichtenstein X New York, USA
#10 David Hockney X Bradford
