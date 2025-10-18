26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

by

Keith Nunes is a talented Brazilian artist known for his incredible pencil drawings. His portraits are realistic and full of detail, showing both skill and patience.

Beyond creating art, Nunes shares his techniques with others on social media and through online courses, inspiring thousands of aspiring artists around the world. Scroll down to see some of his most striking works!

More info: Instagram | keithnrs.kpages.online

#1

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#2

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#3

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#4

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#5

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#6

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#7

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#8

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#9

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#10

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#11

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#12

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#13

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#14

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#15

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#16

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#17

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#18

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#19

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#20

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#21

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#22

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#23

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#24

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#25

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

#26

26 Pencil Portraits That Look Shockingly Real

Image source: nunes.keith

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Tokyo Vice”
3 min read
Mar, 25, 2022
Whatever Happened to ‘Malcolm in the Middle’s Frankie Muniz?
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2024
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Rectify?”
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2018
His Dark Materials
Why We Won’t Be Missing HBO’s His Dark Materials
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2019
Netflix Lucifer The Sandman
How Lucifer Fans Went Above and Beyond to Save the Show
3 min read
May, 18, 2021
Death and Other Details Cast: Who Stars in the Murder Mystery Series
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.