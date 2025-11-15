30 Everyday Psychology Comics By Slimy Oddity

Comics are not only about messages that almighty superheroes saving the day and Hello Kitty convey through the images. Self-discovery, empathy, kindness, and coping with anxiety are just a few topics to mention reflected in the comics of Slimy Oddity. Their light-hearted and colorful illustrations explain Carl Jung’s terms such as ‘shadow’ and ‘what you resist persist’ and how to work with them, how to practice self-love, compassion, and inner peace. The world of drawing is just as unlimited as the boundaries of imagination and so is the philosophy within it.
Bored Panda had a chance to talk to Cherie, the artist who draws Slimy Oddity, about its characters, inspiring gurus, hard days we all have, and spirituality behind the comics.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: slimyoddity
#2
Image source: slimyoddity
#3
Image source: slimyoddity
#4
Image source: slimyoddity
#5
Image source: slimyoddity
#6
Image source: slimyoddity
#7
Image source: slimyoddity
#8
Image source: slimyoddity
#9
Image source: slimyoddity
#10
Image source: slimyoddity
#11
Image source: slimyoddity
#12
Image source: slimyoddity
#13
Image source: slimyoddity
#14
Image source: slimyoddity
#15
Image source: slimyoddity
#16
Image source: slimyoddity
#17
Image source: slimyoddity
#18
Image source: slimyoddity
#19
Image source: slimyoddity
#20
Image source: slimyoddity
#21
Image source: slimyoddity
#22
Image source: slimyoddity
#23
Image source: slimyoddity
#24
Image source: slimyoddity
#25
Image source: slimyoddity
#26
Image source: slimyoddity
#27
Image source: slimyoddity
#28
Image source: slimyoddity
#29
Image source: slimyoddity
#30
Image source: slimyoddity
Follow Us