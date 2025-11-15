30 Everyday Psychology Comics By Slimy Oddity

by

Comics are not only about messages that almighty superheroes saving the day and Hello Kitty convey through the images. Self-discovery, empathy, kindness, and coping with anxiety are just a few topics to mention reflected in the comics of Slimy Oddity. Their light-hearted and colorful illustrations explain Carl Jung’s terms such as ‘shadow’ and ‘what you resist persist’ and how to work with them, how to practice self-love, compassion, and inner peace. The world of drawing is just as unlimited as the boundaries of imagination and so is the philosophy within it.

Bored Panda had a chance to talk to Cherie, the artist who draws Slimy Oddity, about its characters, inspiring gurus, hard days we all have, and spirituality behind the comics.

More info: Instagram

#1

Image source: slimyoddity

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

