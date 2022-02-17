“Love Is Blind” Season 2, Episode 2 Recap

In a slow but sure way, the pods are serving their purpose. Everyone is talking to everyone, and some people have talked a little too much. There are some looming love triangles that could complicate things, but, when it’s all said and done, we have one proposal to brag about. The second episode of Love Is Blind begins right where we left off. Nick has made his choice and is 100 % certain that Danielle is the one. “I’ve spent countless hours engaging with potential partners, and after all of that, I’ve eventually found my wife,” he says. Although Danielle is slightly worried about what Nick will think of seeing her, she quickly dismisses those thoughts when they meet. The soon-to-be newlyweds share a warm embrace and get lost in the beauty of each other’s blue eyes.
Over at the Iyanna-Jarrette bubble, the conversations are getting more intimate. Jarrette learns that Iyanna does not really like making out. At least not for five minutes straight. She has a valid reason for her preference: Bacteria. While Jarrette is having a good time with Iyanna, he’s also drawn towards Mallory, with whom he has great chemistry. Mallory is so fascinating; he had a dream about her. He is developing feelings for her and even goes to the extent of asking what she thinks married life would look like. Mallory also has ongoing chemistry with Salvador, with whom she plays ‘Never Have I Ever’. During the game, we learn that Mallory has a little bit of a wild side to her, while Salvador is more vanilla.
Previously, things hadn’t ended well between Natalie and Shayne. She thinks there’s no one else for her at the pods. Shayne lightens her mood with a rose and asks her to be his girlfriend. You can trust Natalie to not shut up about her newfound status. The girls have to hear about it. Shaina does, too, and she describes herself as ‘emotionally exhausted.’ Though he has asked Natalie to be his girlfriend, Shayne still has feelings for Shaina. When the two get to talk it out, Shaina makes it clear that she’s not there to play second fiddle. If Shayne has a girlfriend, then nothing is going to happen between the two of them.
Shake had earned a reputation for being a bit shallow during the first episode. He was leaning more toward the physical side of things, hoping to find a girl he could carry on his shoulder at a concert. This time, he seems to have changed his mind. His talk with Deepti neutralizes his lustful side and allows him to see women beyond the physical. Shake learns that Deepti had lost a ton of weight in the past. Her revelation leads him to open up, citing his own body image issues as the drive behind his pursuit of the physical. Deepti sees him in a new light. It’s unlike him to be this vulnerable. Having explored each other’s deepest thoughts, the future is starting to look a lot brighter.
Since things have gone south with Shayne, Shaina is trying her luck with Kyle. At this point, anyone who’s familiar with the Jessica-Amber-Barnett love triangle from season one is having a dejavú. Kyle is immensely attracted to Shaina. She gives him the chills. Shaina, on the other hand, is drawn to Kyle, but she’s in the vetting stage. As the two keep talking, they realize that, at the core, they differ on one big thing that could be a dealbreaker: Religion. Shaina relies deeply on faith, while Kyle is an atheist. Deep down, Kyle had already sensed that things were too good to be true. How they move forward depends on who’s willing to make a compromise.
Shake has the perfect definition of fate: When coincidence seems convenient. With Deepti, his fate is already sealed. She makes him feel some type of way, and it’s time to put a ring on it.” Deepti, will you make me the luckiest man in the world and marry me?” he asks. With no shadow of a doubt, Deepti agrees to be his wife. She can’t wait to tell the girls she is engaged. As is with any news of an engagement, the girls are happy for her. Over at the Jarrette-Iyanna-Mallory-Salvador situation, Jarrette and Iyanna seem to be bonding perfectly. A conversation about dealbreakers quickly escalates to one about trauma. Iyanna shares a past sexual assault experience she’s had to overcome, while Jarrette lets her in on a near-death experience that not many people know about.
With Mallory, Jarrette shows more of his entrepreneurial side. He learns that she’s a hustler too, in her own right, and a homeowner. Mallory has a German Shepard that she adores. Lucky for her, Jarrette has love for the breed. The conversation between Jarrette and Mallory is light, unlike the one he had with Iyanna. When it’s Mallory’s turn to speak with Salvador, she’s in for a treat. Salvador performs an original for Mallory, through which he confirms that he’s falling hard. Overwhelmed by emotion, Mallory is spotting a very wide smile. There’s no doubt that Salvador has won her over with his performance.
Deepti is finally ready to meet the man of her dreams. She’s hoping that he’ll get to like her. When the doors open, we instantly see a spark in Shake’s eyes. It’s almost as if he cannot believe his luck. Deepti is everything he dreams of physically, and it helps that there’s an existing emotional connection. A touchy Shake cannot keep his hands to himself. He goes straight for the kill, grabbing Deepti’s behind with every chance he gets. “ I’m gonna get you pregnant,” he says. It’s obvious that he hates to see her go when their time is up, but he sure as hell likes to watch her leave.
It turns out that Shaina’s differences with Kyle cannot stand in the way of building a life together. In the eyes of Kyle, he has found the one, and their religious preferences have to take a back seat. Shaina still thinks there might be trouble in the future, but she accepts his mother’s engagement ring. Just like that, she’s engaged. But is she making a mistake for a second time? Unfortunately, she is. It’s not religion that’s her biggest problem. The second episode comes to an end right as Shaina confesses her undying love for Shayne. That is a plot twist no one saw coming.