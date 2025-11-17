Here Are 37 Random Lovecraft Doodles That I Drew

by

I don’t consider myself an artist but here are a few drawings I did that might make you smile if you have a passing interest in cosmic horror. I enjoyed drawing them and hope you enjoy looking at them. Cheers.

#1 Everything The Light Touches Will One Day Succumb To Heat Death

#2 See Food Diet

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7 Pink Fhtagn

#8 I Miss My Cats

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33 N His House At R’lyeh Dead Cthulhu Skips Leg Day

#34

#35

#36

#37

Patrick Penrose
